Stay tuned for the Xbox Developer_Direct 2025 event tomorrow

Xbox fans and gamers who have a block of free time tomorrow at 10:00am PST/1:00pm EST… get excited, as Microsoft has scheduled their first Developer_Direct of the new year.

The event will reportedly show off various wares including DOOM: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33… and a mysterious 4th title, which is said to be “a new entry in a legendary Japanese IP which has decades of history” — which could be just about anything. So if that’s not enough to ensure you watch the stream, then we’re not sure what would be.

Add it to your calendar below, and stay tuned for coverage tomorrow.

[4K] Developer_Direct 2025

Developer_Direct returns this Thursday, January 23 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK, and will bring you a deep-dive into some of the incredible games on the way for Xbox players this year. The show will include new, extended gameplay and developer insights for DOOM: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and a mystery fourth game, from inside the studios working on them. We’re sure you want to know more, so here are all the details on how to tune in and what to expect. When is Developer_Direct? Thursday, January 23 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK. How do I watch Developer_Direct? Developer_Direct will be streamed live on the official channels below: YouTube.com/Xbox

YouTube.com/Bethesda

Twitch.tv/Xbox

Twitch.tv/XboxASL

Twitch.tv/Bethesda

Facebook.com/Xbox The show will also be streamed simultaneously on regional Xbox and Bethesda channels around the globe, as well as on Steam. It will also air on China’s Bilibili platform. The YouTube stream will be broadcast in 4K/60, and as with any live broadcast, there may be dips in streaming quality based on your bandwidth.