Check out PGA Tour 2K25 right now with the First Look demo

With PGA Tour 2K25 dropping in only a couple of weeks, 2K decided that an early “First Look” demo was in order for those players potentially interested in the latest golf release.

Now available on the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, the demo seems like a pretty well rounded experience with the ability to create up to 3 MyPLAYER builds, check out Local Play and make some progress through the Training and Quests with those players. Thankfully all of that customization, hard work and progress will then migrate over to the full version when available on February 28th (or a week earlier for those who pick up the Deluxe or Legend Edition).

Check out a few screens and the trailer of the demo below, and stay tuned for more details and coverage!

PGA Tour 2K25 First Look demo screens:

PGA TOUR 2K25 First Look I 2K:



Players interested in practicing their virtual golf skills in PGA TOUR® 2K25 can step up to the tee box today with the free-to-play First Look demo, a surprise early taste of the forthcoming entry in the golf simulation franchise from HB Studios. First Look is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC.* Players can experience MyPLAYER, Local Match Play, Training and Quests. First Look includes: MyPLAYER Customization: Players can create up to three MyPLAYER builds to discover the perfect combination to fit their desired playstyle and progress their MyPLAYERs from 65 to 70 OVR. Customization elements include physical appearance, hair and body type, archetype, performance stats, and select gear and apparel;

Local Match: The back nine at TPC Scottsdale and WM Phoenix Open are available to test MyPLAYER skills;

Training: This area and lessons are fully accessible, providing the same experience featured in the full game;

Quests: Featured for player onboarding and skill development. Player progress will transfer from First Look to the full game**. Players who pre-order PGA TOUR 2K25 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K25 Legend Edition are entitled to up to seven days of Early Access, allowing them to play the game beginning on Friday, February 21, 2025. The game launches worldwide on Friday, February 28, 2025. To download First Look visit http://pgatour.2k.com/2k25/ first-look/.