New TopSpin 2K25 Centre Court Report reveals MyCAREER, World Tour, TopSpin Academy

To be honest it’s been a while since we paid serious attention to videogame tennis (the actual spot, not a Pong variant), but with the latest iteration of 2K Games’ TopSpin we’re definitely feeling interested in taking to the court again.

TopSpin 2K5, which is in development by Hangar 13 for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC and set for an April 26th, 2024 release, is chock full of game modes as we got a look at in the latest Centre Court Report (embedded below). Highlights in the new video drop include various customization optiions along with MyCAREER, 2K Tour, World Tour, MyPLAYERS modes and TopSpin Academy. There’s a few new screens too!

Check out the media along with a bit more game info from 2K Games.

Centre Court Report: Meet The Modes | TopSpin 2K25:



TopSpin 2K25 screens:



In the latest TopSpin 2K25 Centre Court Report: Meet the Modes developer video, developers Remi Ercolani, Game Director and Jesse Scott, Associate Principal Designer walk viewers through the player journey, starting out at the TopSpin Academy where players can master core gameplay mechanics. Guided by the voice of tennis icon John McEnroe, TopSpin Academy leads players through Basic Lessons demonstrating fundamentals such as positioning, timing and shot selection, followed by Advanced Lessons that teach advanced techniques such as power serves, lob shots and more, as well as Playstyle Lessons, which show off the strengths and weaknesses of various playstyles players can chose to apply when building their custom MyPLAYER.

Players may then wish to jump into Exhibition matches. Offline Exhibition matches include single player singles or single player doubles with an AI partner, as well as local multiplayer singles or doubles with human partners, supporting up to four players. Online Exhibition multiplayer with skill-based random matchmaking will also be available at launch, supporting cross-platform play, with multiplayer between friends planned for the near future.

For players who have developed their skills in TopSpin Academy and practiced in Exhibition matches, the next step offers three options: 2K Tour, MyCAREER and World Tour. In 2K Tour, players select one of the licensed pros and go online to challenge another player and their selected pro. Each day, certain featured pros and objectives offer players the opportunity to earn points and climb the 2K Tour leaderboard.

MyCAREER presents players with the opportunity to create their own custom MyPLAYER and rise through the Men’s or Women’s Tour rankings by competing in a series of small to large tournaments, including all four Grand Slam® tournaments, while chasing the World #1 ranking. Incorporating a wide variety of unique hairstyles, skin tones, body types, prosthetics, apparel, animations and play style options, MyPLAYERs offer players the opportunity to truly customize their appearance and experience. In addition to customizing their MyPLAYER and demonstrating the skills they’ve developed, players will also need to engage in a bit of athlete management in MYCAREER, as they decide which events to play and skip, and manage fatigue and energy levels.

After building up a MyPLAYER in MyCAREER, World Tour is the ultimate test. In World Tour, players take their custom MyPLAYER online to challenge other MyPLAYERs. By winning matches and tournaments, players earn Tournament Points, climb the global leaderboard, and claim glory. By playing and winning matches and tournaments in any game mode, players earn XP and VC. XP can be used to improve MyPLAYER attributes and unlock coaches and fittings to define play style, while VC can also be used to redistribute MyPLAYER attribute points, hire coaches, purchase fittings, animations, and apparel to give MyPLAYERs a striking fashion sense, and more.

The TopSpin 2K25 Deluxe Edition and Grand Slam Edition will be available April 23, 2024 – up to three days ahead* of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions! TopSpin 2K25 Standard and Cross-Gen Editions will be available Friday, April 26, 2024.

Pre-order** TopSpin 2K25 Standard Edition or Standard Cross-Gen Edition and receive the Under the Lights Pack, featuring Alternate Outfits for Serena Williams and Roger Federer, Wilson Nightfall Bundle, and Night-Time Majors. The Under the Lights Pack is also included with the Deluxe and Grand Slam Editions. Additional information on the TopSpin 2K25 Centre Court Passes and more will be shared soon.

Developed by Hangar 13, TopSpin 2K25 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB. For more information on TopSpin 2K25, please visit https://topspin.2k.com/. Follow TopSpin 2K on TikTok, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Facebook for the latest TopSpin 2K25 news.