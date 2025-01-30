Nintendo eShop Update: Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Citizen Sleeper 2

If you’re a Hello Kitty fan that doesn’t have an iPhone but who’s spent the last 18 months wishing you did (how’s that for incredibly specific?), today’s eShop update brings some good news for you: Hello Kitty Island Adventure is finally arriving on the Switch. It’s an award-winning cozy life sim that shares a lot of DNA with Animal Crossing-type games, so if you’re fond of those, it’s definitely one to check out.

Lots of other games are arriving on this Switch this week, including a sequel to one of 2022’s most acclaimed RPGs (Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector), a roguelite rhythm shooter that’s received rave reviews on PC (ROBOBEAT), and a sequel to 2004 JRPG Phantom Brave (Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero), so check out the full list below!