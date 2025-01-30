Nintendo eShop Update: Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Citizen Sleeper 2

If you’re a Hello Kitty fan that doesn’t have an iPhone but who’s spent the last 18 months wishing you did (how’s that for incredibly specific?), today’s eShop update brings some good news for you: Hello Kitty Island Adventure is finally arriving on the Switch. It’s an award-winning cozy life sim that shares a lot of DNA with Animal Crossing-type games, so if you’re fond of those, it’s definitely one to check out.
Lots of other games are arriving on this Switch this week, including a sequel to one of 2022’s most acclaimed RPGs (Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector), a roguelite rhythm shooter that’s received rave reviews on PC (ROBOBEAT), and a sequel to 2004 JRPG Phantom Brave (Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero), so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Embark on a cozy adventure with Hello Kitty and Friends – Hello Kitty Island Adventure is available today on the Nintendo Switch system as a timed console exclusive! Explore and restore a mysterious island while befriending super cute, beloved Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody and Cinnamoroll! Learn what they love, adventure alongside them and eventually become best friends. Create your own character and team up with a friend* to explore Big Adventure Park as you craft, create and collect to make your ultimate island paradise.
- Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero – Join Marona – a young girl with the power to speak to Phantoms – and her loyal Phantom companion, Ash, in this tactical turn-based game from the creators of the Disgaea series. When a fleet of ghost pirates attack, it’s up to Marona and her new friend Apricot to save the day. Recruit Phantoms, bind them to objects, combine them with Gadgets or even merge them with Marona herself to unleash show-stopping abilities and sink the Shipwreck Fleet. With over 50 characters and 300 skills to master, prepare for an unforgettable journey when Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero sets sail today.
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online*
- FATAL FURY 2 – In this fighting game for the Super NES system, the King of Fighters tournament is heating up once again! Select from an eclectic cast of characters, each with their own moves and motivations for winning, and fight your way to the top. It’s up to you to use the skills and special moves at your disposal to secure your place as King of Fighters.
- Super Ninja Boy – Join Jack and Ryu in this adventure that combines RPG and action elements. Fight powerful foes by grabbing items and deploying ninja actions like Throwing Stars or Moonsault Kicks. Play solo or with a second player to access more ninja actions, like lifting each other up for a Tower Mega-Attack!
- Sutte Hakkun – Control Hakkun in this Super Famicom action-puzzle game from Nintendo. Hakkun wields the power to suck blocks up and spit them out to create paths. Use this power to find creative solutions to each stage and collect the rainbow shards across the island!
Pre-orders:
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered – Play this remastered collection of classic Tomb Raider games featuring Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. Travel the globe, uncover the secrets of Lara Croft’s past and shed light on the mystery of her disappearance. Experience each game with the original polygonal models or swap to the remastered graphics at any time. Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is available on Lara Croft’s birthday, Feb. 14. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Game Trials:
- Doubling It Up – Take the opportunity to try out not just one, but two select titles in this new Game Trial! Starting today until Feb. 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo Switch Online members can download and try the full Moving Out 2 and Dead Cells games at no additional cost. If you decide to purchase either of the games during or after this offer, you’ll keep all save data, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress. Nintendo Switch Online members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points** by participating. Plus, you can purchase the digital version of Moving Out 2 for 60% off until Feb. 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT and Dead Cells for 50% off until Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT!
Nintendo Music:
- Tunes from a Long Forgotten Past – Take an auditory journey back to the Hisui region – the soundtrack to the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game is available now on Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks***. Immerse yourself in the tracks that play across the expansive natural majesty of the region, from the idyllic Jubilife Village to the summit of Mount Coronet – and all the Pokémon battles that take place along the way! Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Boost Your Gaming Collection During the Supercharge Sale! – Charge up your fun with games for Nintendo Switch! For a limited time, find great offers on a variety of games when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. Don’t forget – My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points**** on qualifying digital purchases. You can then redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more. These exciting deals last through Feb. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT! For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/supercharge-sale/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Rite from the Stars: Remaster Edition
- Accolade Sports Collection (QUByte Classics)
- Agent Fall
- Basureroes: Invasion
- Big Adventure: Trip To Europe 7 Collector’s Edition
- Bubble Shooter World
- Bundle: Monster Dynamite + Ultimate Runner
- Car Wash Tycoon Business Simulator – Available Feb. 1
- Card Collection Trading Shop – Available Jan. 31
- Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2
- Chained Heroes – Available Feb. 3
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – Available Jan. 31
- Colorizing: Animals
- Connect the Circuit 1000
- Conquistadorio
- DEDALO – Escape Room Adventure
- Diner Simulator – Horror Story
- Dreamless
- Fables Mosaic: Rapunzel
- Fly Corp
- Genso Manège – Available Jan. 31
- Great Again : 3D Shooter
- Hand-Drawn Epic Adventures
- Hoarding Simulator 2.0
- Hunter Simulator: Wild Hunting
- InorStreet
- KAMiBAKO
- Laika: Aged Through Blood
- Losen Screws Puzzles
- Lush Forest – Available Jan. 31
- Masked Devourer – Available Jan. 31
- Mechanita – Available Feb. 5
- Meow Mission
- Mizuchi – 白蛇心傳
- Ocean Driving: Boat Parking Simulator
- Puzzle Adventures – Serve Dishes
- Pyramids and Aliens: Escape Room
- ROBOBEAT
- ROBOT ANARCHY
- Rookie Table Tennis – Available Jan. 31
- Shawley – Zoo of Wonders
- Slicy Flips
- Sokomonster
- Squab – Available Jan. 31
- STAR RUSH -STACK & JUMP-
- STAR WARS: Prequel Pack
- Stellar Docks
- Subway Sprint Girl
- Tap Wizard 2
- TCG Card Shop Master – Available Jan. 31
- Techno Banter
- The Stone of Madness
- The Ultimate Detective Bundle
- Under The Sea: A Hidden World of Wonders
- Wander Hero
- While Waiting – Available Feb. 5
- Whittingham Asylum: The Investigation – Available Jan. 31
- Wizardry: The Five Ordeals
- Zombie Blitz
