Nintendo eShop Update: Maniac, Wilmot Works It Out

Believe it or not, this week’s eShop update is the last one of the Switch era, with the Switch 2 arriving in exactly one week. So even if everyone’s attention is focused on Mario Kart World and the raft of other Switch 2 games arriving on June 5, there are still plenty of games coming to the original Switch this week.
Admittedly, a lot of those games are the kind of shovelware that have flooded the eShop in recent years. But if you look closely, there are still games worth investigating like Maniac, a top-down shooter that harkens back to the original GTA games, and Wilmot Works It Out, a fun puzzle game that’s a sequel to the excellent Wilmot’s Warehouse.
See the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online
- SURVIVAL KIDS – Put your survival skills to the test! In this survival-role-playing title released in 1999 on the Game Boy Color system, you play as the young child of a renowned explorer. A vicious storm hits while you’re on a cruise with your dad, and you’re left stranded on an uninhabited island. Now, with no help in sight, the only one you can rely on is yourself! Search the island for food and water, and combine items to create the tools you need to survive. If you scour every corner of the island, you might find a way to escape! SURVIVAL KIDS is available now for Nintendo Switch Online members*.
- GRADIUS THE INTERSTELLAR ASSAULT – The odds of your survival are one million to one. In this side-scrolling shooter released for Game Boy in 1992, the battle is over, and the alien bile on your flight suit has dried. Your fingers twitch as if wrapped around the trigger of your ship’s guns. Suddenly, BLAM! Fire erupts on all sides. A swarm of doomships is closing in! With the three available weapons – MISSILE, DOUBLE and LASER – you’ll need to shape your attacks to each stage’s terrain and enemies. Just remember DOUBLE and LASER weapons can’t both be equipped at once! GRADIUS THE INTERSTELLAR ASSAULT is available now for Nintendo Switch Online members.
- The Sword of Hope – The story of Prince Theo, who bears the mark of the chosen one. This role-playing game was released for the Game Boy in 1991 and features Prince Theo as its protagonist, who was born with a dagger-shaped birthmark on his arm – the mark of the chosen one. As the chosen one, you must set out to find the Sword of Hope, which is said to have the power to defeat the darkness. With it, you will save the land from the king, once good and mighty, but now possessed by evil. Press on using the magic and weapons at your disposal to defeat the creatures who block your path. Three commands will be essential for your adventure. LOOK allows you to inspect people and your surroundings to get information, and OPEN allows you to open treasure chests to find precious items. Using HIT carelessly may lead to someone getting angry with you – but sometimes it can yield unexpected results! The Sword of Hope is available now for Nintendo Switch Online members.
- Kirby’s Star Stacker – Join Kirby as he stacks the falling stars with help from his friends: Rick, Kine and Coo (who look like a hamster, sunfish and owl, respectively) in this puzzle game. Blocks rain down constantly from above, while whole lines appear with unrelenting clock-like regularity from below. Sandwich the stars between Kirby’s pals and you’ll be on your way to a high score. Watch out for King Dedede – he’s out to stop you! But with a few quick moves and a well-timed strategy, you can outwit him and move on to the next challenging level. Kirby’s Star Stacker is available now for Nintendo Switch Online members.
Pre-orders:
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – In this reimagined Rune Factory experience, you will call upon the forces of nature to restore the land and gods of the eastern region of Azuma. In this brand-new adventure, you’ll use your power as an Earth Dancer to fight corruptive forces, rebuild seasonal-themed villages to inspire villagers to return, and experience Rune Factory staples like romance and farming. Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will be available June 5. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 system! Sonic the Hedgehog is back with a classic and modern take in this collection featuring two unique experiences. Play as Shadow in a story campaign with abilities that demonstrate why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form. Speed through iconic stages from Shadow’s history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world. Also experience SONIC GENERATIONS, a time-traveling adventure featuring a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D Sonic stages, now with upgraded visuals and new bonus content. SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS launches on Nintendo Switch 2 June 5. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop!
- Fast Fusion – Get ready for the fastest anti-gravity racing game! Race your antigrav vehicle through brilliant tracks like the beautiful Redwood Forest, the storm planet Tempesta or through the lofty heights of Yama Crest. Use your “Fusion” ability to create hundreds of unique racing machines by fusing your favorite vehicles into new ones, with cool upgrades and unique looks. Risk it all by mastering the new antigrav hyper jump technology to get ahead of your opponents! Fast Fusion races onto Nintendo Switch 2 June 5. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- Drippy Beats, Inkopolis Streets – Booyah! Gear up for some fresh tracks, because the Splatoon soundtrack has splashed onto Nintendo Music**, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks! Celebrate 10 years of the Splatoon series by diving into these ink-tastic tracks. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- My Nintendo – LEGO Mario Kart Race to Win! Sweepstakes – Rev your engine and get ready to speed into fun with the My Nintendo – LEGO Mario Kart Race to Win! Sweepstakes***! Enter from now until Sept. 3 at 11 p.m. PT for a chance to win an ultimate prize for building and racing fans: LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart set (72037). For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/cf4b372d8794452b.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Another World Series -Slit Mouth Woman VS AOONI-
- Arcade Archives RYUKYU
- Bubble Trouble: Adventures – Available May 30
- Bunny Cubed – Available June 4
- Call of Glory – Critical Warfare
- Cipher Monk
- Coral & The Abyss
- Dad’s Coming
- Deep Under – Available May 30
- Escape game R00M04
- Escape Game The Empty School
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3
- Ghost Frequency
- Hill Climb on a Motorcycle – Available May 30
- Jamjam – Available May 30
- Lunara: Planet IX – Available May 31
- Maniac
- MYSIDE REALITY
- Mystery Lover 2: Forgotten Truth
- Narcissus – Available June 4
- Nice Day for Fishing
- Paint & Panic Bundle
- Penguin Flight: Beyond The Clouds
- Pinball Spire
- Rally Arcade Classics – Available June 1
- Ramen! Road to Mastery
- Remnants of the Rift
- REPORT:Horror Haul
- Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage
- Spin Around
- Staffer Case: A Supernatural Mystery Adventure
- Submersed 2 – The Hive
- Superation
- The JerryMaya Detective Agency
- Theater Unrest
- Two Strikes
- Vasilisa and Baba Yaga – Available May 31
- Welcome to Empyreum
- Werewolf Hunter – Survive The Howl
- Wilmot Works It Out
- Wizard’s Fortress: Tower Defense
