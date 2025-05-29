Nintendo eShop Update: Maniac, Wilmot Works It Out

Believe it or not, this week’s eShop update is the last one of the Switch era, with the Switch 2 arriving in exactly one week. So even if everyone’s attention is focused on Mario Kart World and the raft of other Switch 2 games arriving on June 5, there are still plenty of games coming to the original Switch this week.

Admittedly, a lot of those games are the kind of shovelware that have flooded the eShop in recent years. But if you look closely, there are still games worth investigating like Maniac, a top-down shooter that harkens back to the original GTA games, and Wilmot Works It Out, a fun puzzle game that’s a sequel to the excellent Wilmot’s Warehouse.

