Nintendo eShop Update: Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana

2025 is rumored to be a big year for Nintendo, but you wouldn’t know it from week’s eShop update: only two games are arriving on the Switch this week, which might just be a record low for eShop updates.

That said, one of the two games is a good one: Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana, a remake of the 2005 classic. It may not make for the most exciting week, but if you’re a fan of Adol’s adventures, it’s a great way to start off the year!

coins in over 110 minigames! You can also get a real kick out of EA SPORTS FC 25, where you can team up with your friends** and experience more ways to win for the club in 5v5 Rush. Or, if you’d rather start the year with something punch-y, Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer*** gets you moving in a boxing workout that fits your lifestyle! Box to the beat of 30 songs, solo or with a friend in 2-Player Mode. Want to give it a try? A free demo of Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer is also available on Nintendo eShop. No matter how you plan on spending your quality time with your loved ones during the first part of the year, Nintendo Switch is here to keep the ball rolling even after it drops!

Activities: My Nintendo Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Sweepstakes – Celebrate Princess Zelda’s new adventure with the My Nintendo Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Sweepstakes****, featuring a prize pack inspired by Princess Zelda’s wisdom and the kingdom of Hyrule in the Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game! Enter now for a chance to win this collection of prizes, a great starting kit for just about any adventure. Hurry – this sweepstakes ends Jan. 7 at 11 p.m. PT! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/02cd6fb1b5ebc046. Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch: Last Chance to Save with the Hits for the Holidays Sale! – Time is running out to save up to 50% on select Nintendo Switch games! From now until Jan. 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT, find great deals on select games when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. Remember that when you shop digital games, you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points***** – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/hits-for-the-holidays/. Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch: Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana – Available Jan. 7

– Available Jan. 7 Rivenaar’s Grove – Available Jan. 8

[ASA]B00B2ZLJ0W[/ASA]