PS Plus games for June 2025: NBA 2K25, Alone in the Dark, Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Heads up all PlayStation Plus subscribers, Sony has announced the next set of monthly titles set to hit the service’s library for June 2025. The lineup will include NBA 2K25, Alone in the Dark, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Destiny 2: The Final Shape, all for PS5 and/or PS4.

The new PlayStation Plus freebies typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be today, June 3rd, 2025 for this cycle, so make sure to queue up your downloads at that point. The new PS Plus game catalog releases for the higher tier plans will be revealed soon too, so stay tuned for those as well.

Have a look at the details below and at the PS Blog, and make sure to grab May 2025’s titles before they are gone.

NBA 2K25 | PS4, PS5

Stack wins, raise banners and make history in NBA 2K25. Command every court with authenticity and realism Powered by ProPLAY, giving you ultimate control over how you compete. Play anywhere, as you define your legacy in MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyNBA and The W. Express your personality with an extensive array of customization options and explore an all-new City, where opportunity awaits behind every door. Alone in the Dark | PS5

Alone in the Dark is an atmospheric reimagining of 1992’s ground-breaking survival horror of the same name. In 1920s America, Emily Hartwood recruits private detective Edward Carnby to aid in the search for her missing uncle. Their hunt leads them to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally fatigued in the gothic American South that hides a dark secret. Play as either Edward or Emily as they explore Derceto and discover horrors that defy explanation. You’ll have to brave the shadows, solve environmental puzzles and survive chilling encounters with murderous creatures if you’re ever going to make it through this nightmare. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk | PS4, PS5

Start your own cypher and dance, paint graffiti, collect beats, combo your tricks and face off with the cops to stake your claim to the sprawling metropolis of New Amsterdam. In this action-adventure platformer, Red is a graffiti writer who lost his head and instead has a cyberhead. In search of his roots he joins the Bomb Rush Crew, Tryce and Bel, who are aiming to go All City. Together they slowly discover who it was that cut off his head and how deep Red’s human side is linked to the graffiti world. All three games will be available to PlayStation Plus members on June 3 until June 30. Destiny 2: The Final Shape | PS4, PS5

The Final Shape looms – a nightmarish calcification of reality into the Witness’s twisted design. Embark on a perilous journey into the heart of the Traveler, rally the Vanguard, and end the War of Light and Darkness. This Destiny 2 expansion* includes the new story campaign, new Prismatic subclass, three new Supers, a new destination and new weapons and armor to collect. *Destiny 2: The Final Shape is available to PlayStation Plus members May 30. Requires the base game of Destiny 2, available on PlayStation Store, to play.