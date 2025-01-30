New details for Adi Shankar’s Devil May Cry anime series revealed

The Devil May Cry franchise is near and dear to many fans spanning more than two decades. Since its initial availability, we have seen a variety of sequels, mobile releases, collectables, cameos and even an anime back in 2017. The series has his main games in the series stretched out in a 20 plus year stretch. With the most current title being Devil May Cry 5 from 6 years ago, fans have been itching for more Devil May Cry.

Film and TV producer Adi Shankar, (Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, Castlevania) heard the fans and teased them back in November 2018 via Twitter (X).

As someone that has been following Adi since the early days of The Bootleg Universe, I had the pleasure of interviewing him last year (read that interview here). It was not until September 2024 where Adi provided an official teaser trailer which not only revealed the look, but also confirmed who will be playing Dante.

This reveal caused a divide among fans, since the Devil May Cry 5 voice actor Reuben Langdon was not chosen. Instead, it was announced that voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch who many remember as the voice of Nero. Since this revelation Adi has shared his feelings and confidence on his choice for the role and has posted various Devil May Cry-related media and thoughts, which some felt came across as trolling.

You can tell he is as caring of this project as any others he has worked on, but likes to have fun teasing fans with little tidbits of the show or just over the top posts with fellow creators like @bosslogic. Throughout many of these posts are important notes he leaves for the fans that others may simply miss out on.

In this case, Adi has revealed some details about the time in which the show is taking place and who is involved with the music for the series.

“My DMC Universe is set in a late ’90s/early 2000s PS2 era of the world. It’s not set in modern times. It’s set in my memory of the world, pre- and post-9/11. My music choices reflect this. My series features a mix of hits from that era and greatest musical hits from the DMC franchise (reimagined by @powergloveaudio). You are not prepared for this soundtrack. Anime is not prepared for this soundtrack. Jackpot motherfuckers!”

You can check out the post on his page here.

We don’t have much longer to wait as the show is slated for April 2025, and with Powerglove on board, this is sure to be a rocking anime.

Check out the Devil May Cry Teaser Trailer:



Devil May Cry | Official Teaser | Netflix

Watch this video on YouTube