MindsEye readies for release with Explainer trailer

Back when it was first announced in February at Sony’s State of Play, MindsEye looked like it’d be your standard open-world shooter. Today the game’s developer, Build A Rocket Boy, showed off more of what the game has in store, and it’s looking like the game is a lot more ambitious than you might expect.

While the basics of the game look familiar — a story involving an ex-soldier, rogue AI, and shadowy corporate forces threatening humanity — the broader experience is anything but. MindsEye’s unique feature is its Game Creation System, which apparently will allow players to craft anything they can imagine, including custom missions and new scenarios. Build A Rocket Boy are also promising to augment the game with monthly new content, including more missions, challenges, and game assets, which could give the game a far longer-than-usual lifespan.

We’ll see whether MindsEye lives up to its promises in just a few weeks, when it comes out on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on June 10. Until then, here’s a trailer explaining all the game’s features, as well as a whole bunch of screenshots!

Build A Rocket Boy, led by legendary game director Leslie Benzies, and IOI Partners are thrilled to share some exciting updates on MindsEye, the highly anticipated narrative-driven action-adventure thriller launching on June 10, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. With its release now just weeks away, MindsEye is already generating buzz for its best-in-class cinematics, dynamic gameplay, and groundbreaking integration with user-generated content through a proprietary Game Creation System that promises to keep players engaged long after the credits roll. Set in the near-futuristic city of Redrock, MindsEye delivers a tightly crafted linear story campaign. Players will step into the shoes of Jacob Diaz, a former soldier haunted by fragmented memories from his mysterious MindsEye neural implant, as he uncovers a conspiracy involving rogue AI, corporate greed, an unchecked military, and a threat so sinister that it endangers the very survival of humanity. The game’s story is brought to life with state-of-the-art visuals built on Unreal Engine 5. Furthermore, MindsEye includes Build A Rocket Boy’s proprietary Game Creation System, empowering players to craft anything in their minds eye, in MindsEye. This deceptively easy-to-use Game Creation System has been hailed as a “novel feature for creative gamers” and is the very same system Build A Rocket Boy uses to create the continuous stream of premium content for our players. Players can craft their own experiences using all of the MindsEye assets, creating everything from custom missions to entirely new scenarios within the game’s expansive, richly detailed world. Whether you’re designing a high-speed chase through Redrock’s bustling cityscapes or a stealth mission in its industrial outskirts, it is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, ensuring that players of all skill levels can bring their imagination to life. But the excitement won’t end there. Build A Rocket Boy will be delivering a constant stream of fresh premium content monthly, thanks to the power of the Game Creation System, ensuring MindsEye is a living, ever-expanding player experience. The studio will regularly release new missions, challenges, and game assets. The continuous stream of studio-developed content, combined with the very best of the community’s own beautiful creations, means that MindsEye will continue to surprise and delight its players for decades to come. Priced at $59.99—a refreshing departure from the standard $70~$80 AAA price tag—MindsEye offers exceptional value with its Standard Edition, while the Deluxe Edition includes a Premium Pass and exclusive content like the “Exotic Pack”, available. With its blend of explosive combat, highly visceral driving, and a compelling story, MindsEye is poised to be the standout game of 2025. “We’re beyond excited to bring MindsEye to players worldwide,” said Leslie Benzies, Founder and Game Director at Build A Rocket Boy. “Our team has poured their passion and dedication into creating MindsEye and the Game Creation System for almost a decade, to deliver players an unforgettable story campaign and empower them to craft their own world-class experiences. Continuous updates and fresh new content from our studio ensure MindsEye is an endless adventure.” MindsEye launches on June 10, 2025, and is available for pre-order now (which includes a free upgrade to the Deluxe Edition). Pre-order details can be found here.