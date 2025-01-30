GOG steps up their preservation efforts by releasing Dino Crisis and its sequel to their platform

Capcom might not want to give you Dino Crisis 4, but that doesn’t mean they won’t keep the franchise on ice as GOG revealed it will be making Dino Crisis and its sequel available for sale on their platform.

Each game originally received PC ports in 2000 and 2002 respectively and the versions available on GOG will build on that base. New features that will be available in the GOG versions include enhanced DirectX rendering, ~4K resolution, modern controllers, and fixes for stability, transparency, and save issues. These versions will also be DRM-Free. Meaning if you buy these from GOG you will be able to access the titles as long as you have access to the files.

Coinciding with this momentous announcement, GOG revealed a new initiative that puts the user base in control of which titles they will prioritize in working towards getting onto their platform. Users are urged to vote for their favorites and perhaps even share their memories of these titles. Perhaps these leaderboards and memories will make an IP holder’s heart grow three sizes larger and prompt them to work with GOG to ensure their titles will be accessible forever. You can access the list via this link right here.

Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 are available now on GOG.