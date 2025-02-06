Nintendo eShop Update: Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, Turbo Overkill

If you’re a fan of strategy games, this week’s eShop update is probably one of your most anticipated of the year, since it sees Sid Meier’s Civilization VII arrival on the Switch. Civilization VI came out nearly a decade ago (though only six years ago on the Switch), so if you’ve been waiting for a new strategy game to sink your teeth into, the wait is almost over. True, Civ VI had some, uh, issues on the Switch, but it was still a lot of fun, so this new version should be as well.

There’s plenty of other new stuff arriving on the Switch this week as well, so check out the full list below!