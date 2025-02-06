Nintendo eShop Update: Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, Turbo Overkill

If you’re a fan of strategy games, this week’s eShop update is probably one of your most anticipated of the year, since it sees Sid Meier’s Civilization VII arrival on the Switch. Civilization VI came out nearly a decade ago (though only six years ago on the Switch), so if you’ve been waiting for a new strategy game to sink your teeth into, the wait is almost over. True, Civ VI had some, uh, issues on the Switch, but it was still a lot of fun, so this new version should be as well.
There’s plenty of other new stuff arriving on the Switch this week as well, so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Relive history … or make it your own. The classic strategy game series returns, once again bringing players the opportunity to construct architectural wonders and expand their territories around the globe. This time, third century Japanese leader Himiko will be part of the story you weave. Will your monuments stand the test of time, or will they crumble into dusty ruins? It’s all up to you. Sid Meier’s Civilization VII will be available on the Nintendo Switch system Feb. 11. Players who purchase either the Founders Edition or Deluxe Edition game can start playing as early as today! Pre-orders for the Standard, Founders and Deluxe editions are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack*
- Ridge Racer 64 – Prepare to drive the action in this arcade classic where a few extra seconds can be the difference between victory or defeat! Race across nine total courses in three different environments. Don’t forget to drift when the race is underway! Skillful use of Acceleration Drifting and Brake Drifting will allow you to smoothly maneuver through tight curves on the racetrack and save precious seconds of time. You can also challenge your friends in Multiplayer and put the pedal to the metal in Battle Mode, Stage Mode or Team Mode.
Pre-orders:
- MLB The Show 25 – Ignite your passion and build your very own path to greatness—from high school baseball all the way to the Hall of Fame! Updated with new ways to play, players can connect with iconic baseball stars in fan-favorite modes. Experience exciting new gameplay in all modes, including a variety of all-new RTTS Impact Plays, G.O.A.T. difficulty for the ultimate challenge and all-new Ambush Hitting for a more realistic “plan of attack” at the plate. Plus, enjoy hundreds of new animations for extreme realism and much more! Forge your baseball journey when MLB The Show 25 launches on March 18. Players can purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition to receive up to four days of early access to the game. Pre-orders for both the Standard and Deluxe editions are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – Capcom’s new fighting collection hits the stage! Experience another eight classic fighting games, including Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Power Stone, Power Stone 2, Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein and more! Featuring gameplay variety including classic toe-to-toe throwdowns and multiplayer brawlers in expansive environments, each game in the collection can be played locally** or online*. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will throw down the gauntlet on Nintendo Switch May 16. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- A World of Music With Mario and Yoshi – Get ready to bump some classic tracks from Mario (and Yoshi’s!) first adventure on the Super NES system, because the Super Mario World soundtrack is now on Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks***. Experience a variety of music covering Mario’s initial steps on Yoshi’s Island to the final showdown in Bowser’s castle and more. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Last Chance to Boost Your Gaming Collection with the Supercharge Sale! – Charge up your fun with games for Nintendo Switch! For a limited time, find great offers on a variety of games when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. Don’t forget: My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points**** on qualifying digital purchases. You can then redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more. Hurry – these exciting deals only last until Feb. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT! For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/supercharge-sale/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives THUNDER FOX
- Astrorun
- Bad Parenthood
- Beef Cat Ultra – Available Feb. 7
- Big Helmet Heroes
- Cats the Commander for Nintendo Switch
- Cho Aniki Collection
- Citizen Sleeper: Helion Collection
- Dino Market – Available Feb. 10
- Drop That Cat – Available Feb. 8
- EGGCONSOLE CARMINE 88 PC-8801mkIISR
- Genome Guardian
- Jumping Ninja
- Karaoke Animal Party: Sing & Dance
- Last Monarch
- Let’s Cook Together 2
- Light Guardian
- Luck be a Landlord
- Macross -Shooting Insight- – Available Feb. 7
- Malu the Princess
- Momodora: Moonlit Farewell
- Moons of Darsalon
- Penguin Flight – Available Feb. 12
- Pixel Game Maker Series Timothy and the Tower of Mu
- Purrfect Collection
- Shieldwall – Available Feb. 8
- Silent Forest: Deadly Night Horror
- Skyline Bowling – Available Feb. 7
- Space CleanUp: Cosmic Robot Disinfector – Available Feb. 8
- Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes – Available Feb. 7
- Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East – Available Feb. 12
- Survival Gladiator: Blades of the Coliseum
- The Liar’s Tavern
- Toon Breakout 3D – Available Feb. 7
- Treflix: Mini Games
- Turbo Overkill
- Under Defeat
- Undying – Available Feb. 11
- Urban Myth Dissolution Center – Available Feb. 12
- YOU Game+
- Zumba – The Marble Shooter Tikki Adventure
