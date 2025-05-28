When Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers was announced and Unika, a completely original character was revealed at a panel during last year’s Anime Expo, the first thing I thought was when she would be joining the roster. Well my hunch was absolutely spot on and Unika found herself being the 3rd character to be released in the game’s 4th season.

To commemorate the character’s launch, Arc System Works released a trailer for the character as well as a starter guide which explores the character’s moveset as well as strategies you can use to ensure Unika is standing tall when the round ends!

In addition to a new character joining the roster, this release also heralds the arrival of two new arenas to do combat in. “In the Name of Peace” features a place that was a battleground during the crusades, but given time has passed, nature has begun reclaiming the space with greenery. “New Dawn, A Future Unfolding” showcases an uncommon sight in the Guilty Gear universe…a city of Gears. It really shows how time heals all wounds as you’ll see human tourists wandering about. Hopefully none of these civilians will get caught in the crossfire during your scraps!

Unika and these two stages are available now to owners of the Season 4 pass, but if you want to buy things a la carte, Unika is available for $6.99 and the stages are available for $1.99 each.

Guilty Gear -Strive- is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5. The game is also on the Nintendo Switch under the name GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Nintendo Switch Edition, however the update cadence is not in line with the current gen versions of the game.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season Pass 4 Playable Character #3 [Unika] Trailer



GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season Pass 4 Playable Character #3 [Unika] Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Guilty Gear -Strive- Starter Guide – Unika



Guilty Gear -Strive- Starter Guide - Unika

Watch this video on YouTube

Please note the Character Profile included below has spoilers for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers. If you have not completed the series, continue at your own peril.

INTRODUCING UNIKA

[Profile]

■Name: Unika

■Height: 167cm (5’5″)

■Weight: 59kg (131 lbs)

■Blood Type: Unknown

■Birth Date: March 5

■Origin: Unknown

■Hobby: Seasoning

■Values: Family, her favorite jacket

■Dislikes: Dogs, octopi

Highlight to show spoilers below.

A girl from the future after the destruction of the Second Crusades. Daughter of Ky and Dizzy, she inherits Gear blood like her brother Sin.

In the ruined future, Nerville discovers her while still inside her egg and raises her to faithfully follow his orders. She travels to the past from the future where mankind is on the brink of extinction, convinced by Nerville that this is how to save the world, and engages Sol and the others in combat. Her feelings begin to waver after meeting Sin and Bridget, leading to her parting ways with Nerville. She teams up with Sin and the others to thwart Nerville’s attempted invasion.

Aware that her origins left her unfamiliar with the world and humanity, Unika sets off on a journey under supervision of the United States. Through her many encounters with others during her travels, she learns of peace and herself. She decides to use her power to ensure people like her future self do not come to be. After a long journey, she refuses the offer to stay with her family in Vialattea and instead ends up working as Presidential Bodyguard Trainee. She is allowed to handle missions on her own, although the United States constantly tracks her using magic.