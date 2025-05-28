Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake set for an October 30th, 2025 release

Paul Bryant08 mins

Even though Square Enix is kind of releasing their retro Dragon Quest Remakes in reverse order (see our Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake review here), we’re still super excited for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake!

The first game technically never made it out of Japan, and III chronologically takes place before I & II, so Western audience played them in a funky order to begin with — so it all works out anyway.  Either way, with the release of I & II, The Erdrick Trilogy is considered complete, and long-time fans of the original titles will be in for a treat it’s looking like.

Those who want to pick up the entire trilogy at once will be able to do so, in digital form for $99, and there will also be a physical Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Collector’s Edition release for $149.99.    Players that own all 3 titles in one way or another will be get access to a cool bonus in the form of a Dog Suit and a Cat Suit for DQ I and II respectively.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is officially set for a release on the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 30th, 2025.  See all the details, including pre-order info below!

 Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake screens:

To celebrate Dragon Quest Day, which marks the anniversary of the release of the original DRAGON QUEST game in Japan on May 27, 1986, SQUARE ENIX announced that DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake – the narrative continuation and ultimate conclusion of last year’s acclaimed DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake – will launch on Oct. 30, 2025. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on Windows. Digital pre-orders have also opened starting today.*

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake combines full remakes of DRAGON QUEST I and DRAGON QUEST II, which chronologically take place after DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake, which launched in November 2024. Players can experience the dramatic and satisfying conclusion to the “Erdrick Trilogy” in these two timeless adventures, brought to new life in the beloved HD-2D graphical style with never-before-seen story content and gameplay updates.

In DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake, players take control of the descendants of Erdrick, the legendary hero whose legacy is passed down through generations following the events of DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake. Players can continue the sprawling story in these games, while newcomers can experience the entire compilation with the new digital-only DRAGON QUEST HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy Collection, which packages together DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake and DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake in one definitive set for $99.99.

In addition to beautiful HD-2D graphics, a refined battle system, numerous quality-of-life updates and major story additions, both remakes will feature a variety of new content. Details about this new content will be revealed at a later date.

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake will launch on Oct. 30 for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on Windows. The digital-only DRAGON QUEST HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy Collection, which combines DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake and DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake, will also launch for the same platforms on Oct. 30.

Starting today, the DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake Collector’s Edition is also available to pre-order. Launching on Oct. 30 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at a suggested retail price of $149.99, the Collector’s Edition contains the following:

  • DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake Standard Edition physical game
  • DRAGON QUEST I & II Character & Monster Blocks Complete Set
    • Including six characters, a dog, two boss monsters and logo
  • The Outstanding Outfit Kit (DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake in-game items)
    • Ring of Strength x1
    • Slime Earrings x1
    • Mad Cap x1
    • Arriviste’s Vest x1
  • Exclusive digital wallpapers x2
  • Pre-order bonus

Players who own the full Erdrick Trilogy** can unlock a Dog Suit to wear in DRAGON QUEST I and a Cat Suit to wear in DRAGON QUEST II.

To continue the DQ Day celebration, DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake can now be purchased for 25% off for a limited time. For more information about the game, visit https://www.dragonquesthd2d.com.

* Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch digital pre-orders will begin at a later date.
** Players must own DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake and DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake to receive these rewards.