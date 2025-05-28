Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake set for an October 30th, 2025 release

Even though Square Enix is kind of releasing their retro Dragon Quest Remakes in reverse order (see our Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake review here), we’re still super excited for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake!

The first game technically never made it out of Japan, and III chronologically takes place before I & II, so Western audience played them in a funky order to begin with — so it all works out anyway. Either way, with the release of I & II, The Erdrick Trilogy is considered complete, and long-time fans of the original titles will be in for a treat it’s looking like.

Those who want to pick up the entire trilogy at once will be able to do so, in digital form for $99, and there will also be a physical Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Collector’s Edition release for $149.99. Players that own all 3 titles in one way or another will be get access to a cool bonus in the form of a Dog Suit and a Cat Suit for DQ I and II respectively.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is officially set for a release on the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 30th, 2025. See all the details, including pre-order info below!

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake screens:

To celebrate Dragon Quest Day, which marks the anniversary of the release of the original DRAGON QUEST game in Japan on May 27, 1986, SQUARE ENIX announced that DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake – the narrative continuation and ultimate conclusion of last year’s acclaimed DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake – will launch on Oct. 30, 2025. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on Windows. Digital pre-orders have also opened starting today.* DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake combines full remakes of DRAGON QUEST I and DRAGON QUEST II, which chronologically take place after DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake, which launched in November 2024. Players can experience the dramatic and satisfying conclusion to the “Erdrick Trilogy” in these two timeless adventures, brought to new life in the beloved HD-2D graphical style with never-before-seen story content and gameplay updates. In DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake, players take control of the descendants of Erdrick, the legendary hero whose legacy is passed down through generations following the events of DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake. Players can continue the sprawling story in these games, while newcomers can experience the entire compilation with the new digital-only DRAGON QUEST HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy Collection, which packages together DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake and DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake in one definitive set for $99.99. In addition to beautiful HD-2D graphics, a refined battle system, numerous quality-of-life updates and major story additions, both remakes will feature a variety of new content. Details about this new content will be revealed at a later date. DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake will launch on Oct. 30 for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on Windows. The digital-only DRAGON QUEST HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy Collection, which combines DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake and DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake, will also launch for the same platforms on Oct. 30. Starting today, the DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake Collector’s Edition is also available to pre-order. Launching on Oct. 30 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at a suggested retail price of $149.99, the Collector’s Edition contains the following: DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake Standard Edition physical game

DRAGON QUEST I & II Character & Monster Blocks Complete Set Including six characters, a dog, two boss monsters and logo

The Outstanding Outfit Kit (DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake in-game items) Ring of Strength x1 Slime Earrings x1 Mad Cap x1 Arriviste’s Vest x1

Exclusive digital wallpapers x2

Pre-order bonus Players who own the full Erdrick Trilogy** can unlock a Dog Suit to wear in DRAGON QUEST I and a Cat Suit to wear in DRAGON QUEST II. To continue the DQ Day celebration, DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake can now be purchased for 25% off for a limited time. For more information about the game, visit https://www.dragonquesthd2d.com. * Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch digital pre-orders will begin at a later date.

** Players must own DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake and DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake to receive these rewards.