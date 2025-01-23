Nintendo eShop Update: Cuisineer, STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles

While this week’s eShop update may lack the Donkey Kong-sized heavy hitter of last week’s update, there are still several fun games arriving on the Switch this week. Cuisineer, for example, is a fun mix of dungeon-crawler and restaurant management sim, while Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is a re-release (with a few tweaks, obviously) of the PS1 game that first came out what Episode I was still relatively fresh and new. There’s also Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection, a 3D re-imagining of the 2021 2D dungeon-crawler.
There are plenty of other games, too, so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles – Take back the Theed Palace in this fast and furious lightsaber action game set in the STAR WARS galaxy! You will have the power of the Force and your trusty lightsaber to help you ward off legions of battle droids, destroyer droids, assassins and other creatures from STAR WARS: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Jump into side-scrolling arcade action with fan favorite characters like Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi and more. Play solo or bring a friend along with you for the entire 10-level campaign in couch co-op mode! STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is available today.
- Cuisineer – This roguelite game combines delectable dungeon crawling and fast-paced restaurant management elements into one cute and tasty mix. Dive into dungeons and cook up a storm as Pom, an adventurer-turned-restaurateur! Food-focused action challenges you to build your dinner the hard way: by dungeon-diving for materials and ingredients. Work with local artisans to customize your kitchen and tailor your dining hall to the needs of loyal patrons eager to experience the rare recipes you’ve cooked up. Cuisineer launches on Jan. 28. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop!
Pre-orders:
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Embark on a cozy adventure with Hello Kitty and Friends when the hit game with beloved Sanrio characters comes to the Nintendo Switch system as a timed console exclusive! Explore and restore a mysterious island while befriending super cute and friendly faces including Hello Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody and Cinnamoroll! Learn what they love, adventure alongside them and eventually become best friends. Create your own character and team up with your friends* to explore the massive world of Big Adventure Park as you craft, create and collect to make your ultimate island paradise. Hello Kitty Island Adventure lands on Nintendo Switch Jan. 30. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- Racing Tracks – Get ready to rev up those speakers – Super Mario Kart style! The soundtrack to the first game in the Mario Kart series has rounded the bend onto Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks. Feel like you’re in first place with the sounds and fanfare from the game … even if you’re stuck in traffic. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Achilles: Legends Untold
- Aquarun
- Arcade Archives ESCAPE KIDS
- Car Heist Simulator – Thief Mechanic – Available Jan. 25
- Casual Sport Series: Tennis – Available Jan. 24
- Cats Visiting Lunar New Year
- Codename: Ocean Keeper
- Courageous Reasoning Nori 9 Reasoning Tournament Sticking Nori
- Cycle Chaser H-5 – Available Jan. 24
- Dance of Cards
- Doll Style: Underground Design and Dress
- Dragon Takers
- EGGCONSOLE ZANAC MSX
- Escape from Nightmare: Horror Tales
- Escape Game The Resort Facility
- Folk Hero
- Golden Rails: Valuable Package Collector’s Edition
- Gravitators
- GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Nintendo Switch Edition
- How to Start Yoga: A Beginner’s Guide
- Hunter Simulator : Wild Hunting – Available Jan. 24
- Infernitos
- Master Of Bow – Available Jan. 24
- Motorbikes Pro 2025
- Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos – Available Jan. 28
- Osman Gazi
- PicoMix by NuSan
- Portal Balls – Available Jan. 24
- PUNYAN
- Ravenswatch
- ROBOT ANARCHY – Available Jan. 29
- Save The Doge
- Sliding Cubes 2048 Mania – Available Jan. 24
- Strania -The Stella Machina- EX
- SUMMER GIRLFRIEND なつ♡カノ
- Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection
- Symphonia
- Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter – Available Jan. 28
- The Bakery Tales – Available Jan. 24
- The Exit Project: Backstreets
- Vermitron – Available Jan. 24
- Witch It
- Worlds of Aria
1 used & new available from $29.95
Purchase on Amazon