Nintendo eShop Update: Cuisineer, STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles

While this week’s eShop update may lack the Donkey Kong-sized heavy hitter of last week’s update, there are still several fun games arriving on the Switch this week. Cuisineer, for example, is a fun mix of dungeon-crawler and restaurant management sim, while Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is a re-release (with a few tweaks, obviously) of the PS1 game that first came out what Episode I was still relatively fresh and new. There’s also Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection, a 3D re-imagining of the 2021 2D dungeon-crawler.

There are plenty of other games, too, so check out the full list below!