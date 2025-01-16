Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PC is Steam Deck verified

With the PC version of Square Enix’s award-winning RPG release launching on January 23rd via Steam and Epic Games Store, the publisher officially revealed that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth would be Steam Deck Verified on day one. Check out a little preview of the Steam Deck version in action embedded below and stop by the blog for more details on the Steam Deck performance as well.

Additionally, Square Enix dropped off a new video that breaks down the PC graphics Low, Medium, and High presets and additional footage.

View on Threads

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – PC GRAPHICS PRESETS VIDEO:



FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH - PC GRAPHICS PRESETS VIDEO

Watch this video on YouTube

Discover and compare how the PC version of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH looks on different PC setups. With a wide variety of performance modes available, the game can be played comfortably on Minimum, Recommended, or Ultra specs. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, the second game of the FINAL FANTASY™ VII REMAKE project, is coming to PC on January 23rd, 2025. Nominated at The Game Awards 2024 for Game of the Year, the PlayStation 5 version which was launched in February 2024 has enjoyed acclaim with over 110 perfect scores. After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.

#FF7R New players wishing to experience the FINAL FANTASY VII remake project so far can pre-order the Twin Pack, which also includes FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE, the graphically enhanced and expanded version of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE.