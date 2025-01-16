Conan will crush your enemies in Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns on January 21st

The characters of Arnold Schwarzenegger aren’t strangers to the Mortal Kombat universe, Mortal Kombat 11 saw the iconic T-800 duke it out with the kombatants of the various realms and soon another iconic character portrayed by the former Governor of California will face off against the kombatants of the New Era.

Conan the Barbarian, the creation of writer Robert E Howard and was introduced to filmgoers in the 1982 film of the same name will join the roster of Mortal Kombat 1. Modeled after and voiced by Schwarzenegger it looks like the Cimmerian will be armed with his Atlantean blade and will have moves that allow him to tank hits, reflect projectiles. His fatality will see him submerge his foe into a cauldron of a bubbling black substance (I honestly wish they would’ve replicated the penultimate scene of Conan the Barbarian…but I’m not a game developer.) and his animality transforms him into a raging bull! Conan will be accessible to owners of the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion and non-owners can purchase him a la carte on January 28th.

With the announcement of another season of the Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition, will we see the man from the Hyborian Age see action in this year long tournament series? One can only watch as the tour starts in Mexico City on February 22nd at PRo Kompetition Mexico!

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platform.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns – Official Conan the Barbarian Gameplay Trailer



