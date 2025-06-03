The next PlayStation State of Play is scheduled for tomorrow, June 4th



With not all that much fanfare, Sony, via the PlayStation Blog and various social channels, announced an official State of Play event which they have scheduled for tomorrow.

In terms of what we can expect to see from the event, all we have so far is…

State of Play returns June 4! Watch live for news and updates on must-play games coming to PS5. The show highlights a selection of great games from creators across the globe

So in terms of specific titles to be displayed or announced on the 40+ minute stream we’ll have to tune in tomorrow at 2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET for all the details and surprises! Check back afterwards for the highlights as usual.

State of Play | June 4, 2025 [English]



