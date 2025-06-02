Saquon Barkley scores the official Madden NFL 26 cover-athlete position

In kinda unsurprising news, Saquon Barkley, the acclaimed Philadelphia Eagles running back, has officially been named the cover-athlete for the next big EA Sports Madden NFL release: Madden NFL 26.

While we don’t know all that much about the latest and greatest release other than the August 14th releasee which is slated for the PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC, we will find out all the important details soon during an upcoming Madden NFL 26 reveal on Wednesday, June 4th.

In terms of pre-orders and edition availability this year, we do know there will be a Madden NFL 26 Standard and Deluxe Edition along as an MVP Bundle that will include EA SPORTS College Football 26 and Madden NFL 26 together.

Check out some key art for the editions below, and stay tuned for the full game reveal in a couple of days.

Electronic Arts Inc. and EA SPORTS announced today that Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will grace the cover of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26, the first Eagle to do so in 20 years. Barkley’s record-setting season earned him both the cover and induction as the first member of the coveted Madden NFL 26 ‘99 Club.’ Barkley appears on two unique covers with one memorializing his spectacular reverse hurdle from last season. New features coming to Madden NFL 26 will be revealed this Wednesday, June 4 and Madden NFL 26 will launch worldwide on August 14 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via EA app for Windows, Steam, and Epic Games Store. “Starring on the cover of Madden NFL 26 and being named to the Madden NFL ‘99 Club’ are both dreams come true,” said Barkley. “I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, and Eagles fans for their support, and I can’t wait to hit the field again to give Madden players more highlight-reel moments in Madden NFL 26.” Barkley etched his name in the record books in 2024 with one of the most dominant seasons ever, becoming the first player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,500 yards in a single season, including playoffs, and leading Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. “Saquon’s reverse hurdle was one of the rare, defining moments in NFL history that would have once been described as ‘something out of a videogame,’” said Evan Dexter, VP, Franchise Strategy & Marketing, EA SPORTS Madden NFL. “Now, it’s a display of the athleticism and creativity of one football’s most electrifying athletes. Madden NFL 26 will deliver the most real NFL experience we’ve ever built so that players can experience more of the unreal moments that Saquon put on display all season long. The full reveal is this Wednesday – don’t miss what’s next.” Fans can pre-order* the Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition now to unlock a host of benefits, including 3-day early access, 4600 Madden Points, and a range of amazing extras. Pre-ordering* the EA SPORTS MVP Bundle for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S gets fans deluxe editions of EA SPORTS College Football 26 and Madden NFL 26, complete with 3-day early access and a suite of rewards for both games. EA Play** subscribers will enjoy a 10-hour early access trial alongside recurring monthly in-game bonuses for Madden NFL 26. Follow the Madden NFL 26 journey on the official website and social channels (Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube) for the latest updates and stay tuned for the trailer and feature reveal coming Wednesday, June 4. Madden NFL 26 is developed by EA SPORTS in Orlando, Florida, and Madrid, Spain.