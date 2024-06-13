News

Video Celebrate the release of Kingdom Hearts on Steam with an opportunity to win a Steam Deck

Sure it’s radio silence when it comes to details about the 4th entry of Kingdom Hearts, but today is a good day (see our review here) to be a Kingdom Hearts fan as the franchise is finally heading to PC via Steam (Yes, the games are available on the Epic Game Store…but much like a certain Disney character…We don’t talk about that!). To celebrate the occasion publisher Square Enix went all out! First, they got recording star Hikaru Utada to re-record the iconic theme of Kingdom Hearts, “Simple and Clean”/“Hikari”. This new rendition can be heard in the KINGDOM HEARTS - Steam Announcement Trailer

trailer released to celebrate the Steam launch of the franchise. The second is to offer up one lucky gamer a chance to win a Steam Deck signed by Tetsuya Nomura as well as other fantastic prizes. Those looking to test their luck can visit KHonSteam.com . I probably shouldn’t urge you to visit and collect entries, but hey it seems the more entries there are the more prizes will be dispensed…so who could say, even I could be a winner.

As far as the titles that are being released today, players can pick each entry as well as the side titles which are chronologically (storyline-wise) associated with the title or the entire package in the form of Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece. A full breakdown of each title and it’s parts can be found below.

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD cutscene compilation) KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD cutscene compilation)



KINGDOM HEARTS 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie) KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage –



KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC)

So will you dive back into the world of Kingdom Hearts on your gaming PC or will you take it on the go with one of the portable gaming PCs that are all so popular now? Either way, play to your hearts delight as Kingdom Hearts is now available on Steam!

KINGDOM HEARTS - Steam Announcement Trailer

