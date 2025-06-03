Meet the friends and foes you’ll make in RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business

We certainly enjoyed RoboCop: Rogue City and the news of a standalone expansion certainly has us ready to put the badge on and hit the streets of Old Detroit. Unfinished Business will see Robo storm the OCP OmniTower as it has been taken over by a mercenary group. Today’s trailer introduced us to some of the ringleaders in the form of Cassius Graves and his right hand man, Douglas Cole, however you won’t be without allies in your latest quest. As former OCP scientist Miranda Hale whose voluminous knowledge of the structure will certainly be a boon…but what does she want from us in return.

We’re also informed that during the course of this adventure, you will encounter residents of the OmniTower and their fates are in your hands…meaning the game’s morality system will play a part in the gameplay.

Pre-orders for this expansion have opened and those who do so will get the Prime Directives Pack which will net them the Frosted Armor, Cryo Cannon Scarlet and a Classic Police Officer skin for the Alex Murphy missions which will be a part of this expansion.

RoboCop: Rogue City is available now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Mac. Unfinished Business will launch on July 17th, 2025 for all platforms except the Mac (it will be released at a later date.).

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business screens:



RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business | Character Intro Video

