Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion confirmed for December 13th

Square Enix had a number of announcements during the Nintendo Direct event earlier today, with the release date of Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion probably being one of the more notable.
The very much remastered version of the Final Fantasy VII prequel (previously released for the PSP) is headed to pretty much all platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC, officially on December 13th, 2022.
Get a look at the game below in the form of the launch date trailer and set of new screens, and read on for the latest and greatest info.
CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | Launch Date Trailer:
Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion screens:
The launch date for Crisis CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– Reunion was confirmed in today’s Nintendo Direct presentation. Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion, which features a complete HD graphics overhaul, newly arranged soundtrack, and an updated combat system, begins seven years before the events of FINAL FANTASY VII and follows Zack Fair, a young Shinra SOLDIER operative. As his adventure unfolds, he discovers the dark secrets of Shinra’s experiments and the monsters they create. Crisis CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– Reunion launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (PS5) console, PlayStation 4 (PS4) console, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC via Steam on December 13, 2022.