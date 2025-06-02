IO Interactive promises 007 news this week

Normally, an announcement for an announcement is no big deal. In this case, though, we’ll make an exception: IO Interactive announced that later this week we’ll be getting an official reveal for their James Bond game.

In fact, technically, we got a little more than that. There was also the teaser image above, as well as a title: 007 First Light.

We’ll learn a lot more later this week, including getting a glimpse of game footage, but for now we can take comfort in knowing that we’re one step closer to Project 007 — first announced way back in 2020 — see the light of day. Stay tuned for more details in the coming days!