Video HoYoverse drops the deets for Zenless Zone Zero’s first major update

With the end of the launch update for Zenless Zone Zero on the horizon, HoYoverse is proud to announce the first major patch for their brand new ARPG. In this new 1.1 update, called “Undercover R&B”, we will be witnessing the challenges soon to be faced by the New Eridu Public Security (N.E.P.S.), and the new story featuring characters Qinyi, Jane, Seth, and the criminal organization calling themselves the Mountain Lion Gang. Naturally, Version 1.1 will be bringing more than just new story content. We’ll be getting access to the new Hollow Zero experience known as “Inferno Reap”, where we’ll be jumping into battle with Nineveh directly. Additionally, the New Eridu Public Security area in Luminsa Square will be available. If you want to check out the new version’s teaser trailer before reading further, I encourage you to do so here! Also, you can find the Special Program (yes, just like the ones from Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact!) located on their YouTube channel Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.1 "Undercover R&B" Special Program

In Version 1.1, Proxies can expect to witness Zhu Yuan, Qingyi, and Seth fighting a battle of wits and courage against the Mountain Lion Gang. Somehow though, they always seem to manage to escape arrest thanks to the enigmatic Jane! Immerse yourself into the world of the new Special Episode “Undercover R&B”, and stroll around New Eridu completing commissions as Jade, all the while learning about her mysterious and intricate past with the New Eridu Public Security.

Amidst your experiences with this update, you’ll be able to recruit Qingyi to your squad! She rocks the role of an S-Rank Electric Stun character fitting on a variety of different squads. She’s adept at inflicting daze to quickly stun enemies, and while she deals electric damage, she’ll build up “Flash Connect Voltage”. Once it reaches a certain level, Qingyi will trigger a powerful attack to deal immense electric damage to foes that dare inhibit her investigation.

There’s not just one S-Rank character coming in 1.1, because you can also pull for Jane! Jane is a Physical Anomaly Agent, and can trigger “Passion State” by building up Passion Stream, unleashing rapid, multi-stage and deadly attacks while inflicting Attribute Anomaly on enemies. She’ll deal lots of quick damage, but before you can expect her to join you, you’ll face off against her in combat. You may not appreciate her combat prowess when on the receiving end of such an onslaught!

Proxies will get a new S-Rank Bangboo “Officer Cui”, as well as a new A-Rank Electric Defense character named Seth. In addition to anything mentioned above, we’ll be getting a themed event dubbed “Camellia Golden Week”, where we’ll be acquiring Polychromes, an event-exclusive A-Level W-Engine, and various materials via completion of event commissions. Also, a variety of new in-game events and features will be making their way to Zenless Zone Zero, including Immersive Tactical Drill, First-Class customer Service, and an upgraded camera function for players to take new glamorous photos of themselves and their Agents!

Zenless Zone Zero’s Version 1.1 “Undercover R&B” update will be released on August 14th for PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android! Make sure to take care of any limited events currently available in the 1.0 version, and prepare to bring home two new S-Rank agents, explore a brand new story, and lots more!

Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.1 screens:

Teaser trailer: Version 1.1 Teaser – “Undercover R&B” | Zenless Zone Zero



Version 1.1 Teaser - "Undercover R&B" | Zenless Zone Zero

Special program: Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.1 “Undercover R&B” Special Program



Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.1 "Undercover R&B" Special Program

