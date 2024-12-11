PS Plus Game Catalog for December 2024: Sonic Frontiers, Forspoken, Rabbids: Party of Legends

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (those of the higher-end Extra and Premium tier varieties), the next set of Game Catalog releases are almost upon us.

That means as of Tuesday, December 17th, 2024 there will be some high profile titles including Sonic Frontiers, Forspoken, Rabbids: Party of Legends, WRC Generations and more for PS4 and/or PS5 added to the Game Catalog… along with a few others including “classics” such as Sly 2, Sly 3 and Jak & Daxter too!

PS VR2 headset owners can get the fun Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge as a bonus as well.

See the list below and also at the PS Blog.



PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Sonic Frontiers | PS4, PS5

Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure. Uncover the mysteries of an ancient civilisation plagued by robotic hordes. In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breath-taking world of action, adventure and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands.

Forspoken | PS5

Forspoken is an action RPG that follows the journey of Frey, a young New Yorker transported to the beautiful and cruel land of Athia. In search of a way home, Frey must use her newfound magical abilities to traverse sprawling landscapes, battle monstrous creatures and defeat powerful matriarchs known as Tantas. Explore the vibrant realms of Athia, a striking land of remarkable vistas and otherworldly creatures brought to life through stunning graphics and cutting-edge technology. Scale walls, vault across canyons, leap from dizzying heights, and dash through vast landscapes. Frey’s unique abilities allow her to fluidly traverse the open world with ease. Take on twisted monsters in magical combat with numerous types of powerful abilities catering to a variety of playstyles – from fast-paced and exhilarating to strategic and methodical.

Rabbids: Party of Legends | PS4

Embark on a legendary journey filled with colorful characters with the Rabbids in this uproarious party game. Gather with friends and family and jump into multiplayer mayhem with up to four players locally, sometimes partnering up and at other times, going head-to-head in a multitude of ridiculously fun mini-games. Anyone can get in on the action with customizable difficulty levels and intuitive controls.

WRC Generations | PS4, PS5

Rise to the challenges of the most comprehensive, realistic and demanding rally simulation ever developed. Dive into the heart of the action and drive the cars from the WRC championship, including the new hybrid models. The hybrid era is a revolution for the rally world, significantly affecting performance, changing strategies and making drivers and teams adapt. In terms of gameplay, new mechanics have been integrated to represent the demands of the hybrid engines. In order to win, you have to carefully manage your battery by adapting your engine mapping throughout the special stages you take part in. For fans of competition, Leagues mode lets players challenge opponents with a similar level online. Finish ahead of your competitors to move up the ladder in the Legends category.

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch | PS4, PS5

Diesel-punk exploratory platformer F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch is filled with intense combat, challenging puzzles and an anthropomorphic cast of vibrant characters. After the animals of Torch City were defeated by the invading Robotic Legion in the Resistance War six years ago, former Resistance fighter Rayton the rabbit has kept a low profile. The arrest of a friend meant he had no choice but to put on his giant metal fist and fight against those oppressing him. Little did he know that he would soon be caught up in a maelstrom of conspiracies involving the Legion, the Resistance, and the Rat Gang.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 | PS4, PS5

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Frontier’s ground-breaking 2018 management simulation. Experience exciting new features, four engaging game modes and an expanded roster of awe-inspiring dinosaurs. Immerse yourself in a compelling and original Jurassic World narrative set after the earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Work alongside iconic characters from the films, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum) and Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard) and lead the efforts to control, conserve and contain wild dinosaurs now rampaging across the USA. Avoid the mistakes of the past and build your own Jurassic World for dinosaurs and visitors alike.

Coffee Talk | PS4, PS5

Coffee Talk is a game where you listen to people’s problems and help them by serving warm drinks made from the ingredients you have in stock. Immerse yourself in the stories of alternative-Seattle inhabitants, ranging from a dramatic love story between an elf and a succubus, an alien trying to understand humans’ lives, and many others modern readers will find strongly echo the world around them.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly | PS4, PS5

It’s time to revisit your favorite late-night coffee shop and reconnect with your fantasy friends over a warm drink or two. Set in an alternate present-day Seattle where humans, orcs, elves, and other races have been coexisting since the beginning of time, you are a barista who listens to their stories and influences their hearts with a warm cup of coffee or two. It’s raining outside, brew yourself a warm drink, play some lo-fi chillhop beats, and listen to the coffee talk. In a time where people are isolated from each other, Coffee Talk is a place where we can reconnect over a cup of warm drink.

A Space for the Unbound | PS4, PS5

A Space for the Unbound is a slice-of-life adventure game with beautiful pixel art set in the late 90s rural Indonesia that tells a story about overcoming anxiety, depression, and the relationship between a boy and a girl with supernatural powers. Follow two high school sweethearts, Atma and Raya, on a journey of self-discovery at the end of their high school years. When a mysteriously supernatural power is suddenly unleashed threatening their existence, they must explore and investigate their town to uncover hidden secrets, face the end of the world, and perhaps learn more about each other.

PHOGS | PS4

Play as a duo of dogs linked by a stretchy belly in a captivating, puzzle-filled adventure. You’ll need to bark, bite and bounce your way through obstacles set across the themed worlds of Food, Sleep and Play. Supporting single-player and shared-controller gameplay, plus local and online co-op, Red and Blue are always ready to play!

Biped | PS4, PS5

Biped is a co-op action-adventure game that emphasizes real-time collaboration between two players. Guide Aku and Sila, two charming bipedal robots, through intricate paths leading to planetary beacons. Using two sticks to control each robot’s legs, you can perform a variety of moves—from walking and sliding to operating machinery and cutting wood. Communicate and coordinate to overcome challenges together and discover how well you work as a team.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Sly 2: Band of Thieves | PS4, PS5

Sly and the gang are back! Originally released in 2004 on PlayStation 2, Sly 2: Band of Thieves is now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. They’re ready to pull off the biggest job of their lives, yet! Journey around the world and beat the Klaww Gang at their own game.

Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves | PS4, PS5

Set one year after the events of Band of Thieves, and releasing on PS2 the following year, Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves brings the thieving gang back together for its greatest heist ever! Your favorite characters return as well as new playable specialists like Carmelita Fox and the Guru.

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | PS4, PS5

Naughty Dog’s iconic duo started in 2001 with Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy on PlayStation 2. Here’s the deal: Daxter’s had a bit of an accident. He’s now much smaller, cuter, furrier and mouthier. In short, he’s now an Ottsel. When Daxter turns to best pal Jak for help – the daring double act sets off to find a cure, and winds up on an adventure packed with cool combat, radical vehicles and loads of cheeky humor. But fixing Daxter’s “problem” will be far from easy – especially with an army of baddies, evil masterminds and world-ending plots in the way…

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge | PS VR2

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is a VR FPS experience where you step into the role of a Droid Repair Technician. After an emergency crash landing, you’ll embark on thrilling missions in the Batuu wilds, confront the Guavian Death Gang, infiltrate a First Order facility and journey through different eras of the galaxy. Become a Jedi in the Temple of Darkness, train with your padawan in The Sacred Garden, or even take on a bounty as assassin droid IG-88 in The Bounty of Boggs Triff… all in your own unforgettable Star Wars story.