Nintendo eShop Update: ANTONBLAST, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered

Mid-December is usually a little late for GOTY contenders to come out, but apparently no one told Summitsphere that, because they’re releasing ANTONBLAST on the Switch tomorrow. Admittedly, that’s a week after the game arrived on Steam, but still: the game came out last week at the earliest, and it’s getting near-universal acclaim. Switch owners will be able to check it out for themselves starting tomorrow.

Plenty of other new games are also arriving on the Switch this week, including remastered versions of late-90s/early-’00s classics Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2, so check out the full list below!