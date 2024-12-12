Nintendo eShop Update: ANTONBLAST, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered

Mid-December is usually a little late for GOTY contenders to come out, but apparently no one told Summitsphere that, because they’re releasing ANTONBLAST on the Switch tomorrow. Admittedly, that’s a week after the game arrived on Steam, but still: the game came out last week at the earliest, and it’s getting near-universal acclaim. Switch owners will be able to check it out for themselves starting tomorrow.
Plenty of other new games are also arriving on the Switch this week, including remastered versions of late-90s/early-’00s classics Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2, so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- ANTONBLAST – The devil himself has stolen your prized spirit collection, and you’re on a rampage to get it back in this dynamic action-platformer that combines destructive action with gorgeous hand-drawn pixel art! Wielding the Mighty Hammer as Dynamite Anton or the Massive Mace as Dynamite Annie, you’ll lay waste to wacky worlds and go toe-to-toe with brutish bosses. Smash up the scenery to forge your path and find new areas to explore. At the end of each level, a detonator will start ticking down, so you’ve got to rush back to the beginning before everything explodes! Get ready for a destructively good time when ANTONBLAST launches for the Nintendo Switch system on Dec. 13. A free demo is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered – Experience the epic conflict of Kain and Raziel in its original form, or with remastered graphics! Centuries after Raziel’s former master, Kain, betrays and executes him, he rises again and embarks on a relentless quest for revenge. Slay your former vampire brethren with your claws, bolts of telekinetic energy and the elemental Wraith Blade. Grow stronger by devouring the souls of your enemies. This game includes both Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 and is available now on Nintendo eShop!
- Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online
- Tetris® – Enjoy this version of the beloved puzzle game released on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1989! Stack the seven types of Tetrimino blocks that fall from the top of the Matrix into horizontal lines to gain points and clear lines from the screen. Though the rules are simple, you’ll need speed and strategy to achieve a high score! Play in two modes: A-TYPE, where it’s game over when the Tetriminos reach the top of the screen, or B-TYPE, where you’ll aim for the highest score you can earn within 25 lines. Tetris® is available for Nintendo Switch Online members* today.
- Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online
- Tetris® DX – In this version of the iconic puzzle game released for the Game Boy Color system in 1998, you can play all kinds of different modes! In the standard MARATHON mode, you’ll only get a game over when the Tetriminos reach the top of the Matrix. In ULTRA mode, you’ll only have three minutes to get the highest score you can. You can also take on 40LINES mode to see how quickly you can get rid of 40 lines. Finally, in VS. COM mode, you can play against the computer in three possible difficulty levels. You can even play against your own levels or your friends’ levels, which are based on prior game results. Polish your skills against the computer, then surprise your friends in 2PLAYER mode! Tetris® DX is available for Nintendo Switch Online members today.
Pre-orders:
- STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles – Take back Theed Palace in this fast and furious side-scrolling arcade action game set in the STAR WARS galaxy! You’ll have the power of the Force and your trusty lightsaber to help you ward off legions of battle droids, destroyer droids, assassins and other creatures from STAR WARS: The Phantom Menace. Play as Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Plo Koon, Adi Gallia or Qui-Gon Jinn. Battle side-by-side with a companion in two-player couch co-op for the entire 10-level campaign and bonus minigames! STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles launches on Jan. 23. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Game Trials:
- Cozy Grove – Welcome to Cozy Grove, a life-sim game about camping on a haunted, ever-changing island! As a Spirit Scout, it’s your job to build a camp, make friends and bring color back to the island by decorating, exploring and interacting with ghostly inhabitants. The free Game Trial period will last until Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Nintendo Switch Online members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points** by participating. As an added bonus, you can purchase Cozy Grove for 50% off until Dec. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT!
Nintendo Music:
- Tracks of Surf and Sand – Get ready to make a splash – the Wave Race 64 soundtrack is now available on Nintendo Music, the new smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks! Featuring 32 wet and wild tracks, including music that plays during Watercraft Select, Dolphin Park, Twilight City, Race Results and more! Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Rested and Race Ready – Alarms for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have been added to Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo! Don’t sleep on this free update – download*** it on Alarmo today. You can listen to some of the additional alarms on the official website. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/nintendo-sound-clock-alarmo-121311/.
- Happy Holidays from My Nintendo! – Treat yourself or someone you know to a selection of festive physical and digital rewards, from a Super Mario Villains Holiday Ornament and 2025 Desktop Calendar to a Virtual Meeting Background and printable Festive Photo Frames! Check them out here: https://my.nintendo.com/news/694d79abf8807293.
- Unlock the Fun with the Nintendo Switch Online Calendar 2025! – Attention Nintendo Switch Online members! Get ready to level up your gaming experience with an exclusive 2025 calendar physical reward, available only for those who have a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. For more information, visit: https://my.nintendo.com/news/446c7ef5f71cf11d.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- All-Star Supermarket Simulator: Vinyl Vibes
- Aquatic Life: Fish Simulator RPG – Available Dec. 14
- Arcade Archives City Bomber
- Archer Maclean’s DropZone: 40th Anniversary Edition – Available Dec. 13
- Azura’s Crystals
- Backrooms Horror Escape
- Baseball
- Bimfli and His Travels In Time: Greece
- Bunker Builder & Construction Simulator
- Cat MeowMart: Supermarket Simulator
- Cat Veterinary: Emergency Hospital Close to Me
- Chernobylite Complete Edition – Available Dec. 13
- Cookulo
- Cowboys vs Zombies
- Dog Veterinary: Training Hospital Near Me
- Dot Piece Puzzle
- EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes II PC-8801mkIISR
- Escape Room Killer: Moon, flowers and the Creepy Ghost
- Fading Star Melody – Available Dec. 14
- FAIRY TAIL 2 – Available Dec. 13
- Farm – Available Dec. 14
- Funko Fusion
- Guns And Draguns – Available Dec. 13
- Hidden Cats in Santa’s Realm
- Indoor Gardening Create your own Home Garden
- Ketsu Battler
- Learn to Play – Gravity Space Walk
- Magical Christmas Tales: Ten Stories to Warm the Heart
- Maki: Paw of Fury
- Meow Moments: Celebrating Renewal & Romance
- Monkey Kong In New-York – Available Dec. 13
- My Cozy Room
- Neon Beats – Available Dec. 13
- Ninja 1987 – Available Dec. 13
- No More Snow
- Paw Paw Destiny
- RIKI 8Bit GAME Collection
- SMILE SIMULATION
- Smoots Summer Games II
- Snowman Story
- Sparking Beam Strike 1000
- Spot The Difference: Classic Finding Puzzle
- SUGOROKU CASINO PARTY
- The Escape Room Chronicles ep2:The Old School Building
- The ZVENGERS -INFINITY DEFENSE-
- TIMORE NARHELMA
- Victory Heat Rally
- Warplanes: WW1 + Space Commander Bundle
- Warplanes: WW2 + Space Commander Bundle
