We’re clapping slowly for Slocap’s pivot to sports games with REMATCH

If you told me the studio behind Absolver and Sifu would make a 5v5 Football (Soccer…we’re a US based publication after all) game, I’d more than likely tell you to put down the bottle. However at The Game Awards yesterday this seems to be a very real thing.

REMATCH is Slocap’s attempt at football and it looks extremely arcadey, no out of bounds, I’m not even quite sure what rules will and won’t be enforced. It seems to be a healthy blend of Virtua Strikers, FIFA Street with the aesthetics of Rocket League of all things. The game promises plenty of post launch support with the promise of new modes and cosmetics…does this mean we can get skins of the guy/girl from Sifu and will they age everytime someone scores a goal on them? Ok…I’m running out of things to say, but I’m definitely keeping an eye on this title.

Visit the REMATCH website to sign up for the game’s beta and get ready to step onto the pitch in Summer 2025.

REMATCH | Reveal Trailer



REMATCH screens:

