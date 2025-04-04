Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 is live as Capcom shares an update roadmap

If you’ve managed to complete everything Monster Hunter Wilds has to offer (first off…don’t you have a job or something?), then Capcom just has issued the clarion call to return you to the Forbidden Lands. On April 3rd at 11pm EST / 8pm PST the game’s first title update will be live and will bring new challenges and a place for hunters to congregate and plan some hunts.

The scaly serpent Mizutsune will make its presence felt in the Forbidden Lands. Once you’ve reached Rank 21 you can take on this leviathan that’s known for its graceful attacks and bubble attacks which will stop you in your tracks. Players who have reached the endgame can take on Zoh Shia once more in the Ruins of Wyveria and you can gather parts from this mythical beast to craft high level equipment for yourself and your Palico.

If you’re having a tough go at these new monster encounters, why not head to the Grand Hub to meet some other hunters and perhaps form a party that will be beneficial to everyone involved. Once you’ve hit Rank 16 the doors of the hub will be open to you once you speak to Tetsuzan who is located at the Peaks of Accord. Finally if you want more ways to prove you’re the most efficient hunter around, take on some Arena Quests which will challenge you to scenarios with pre-defined equipment.

Capcom also shared a roadmap of the other events that will be happening during this Title Update 1. A spring event called Blossomdance will take place in late April until early May, a Capcom collaboration set taking place at the end of May will likely bring equipment that will be styled from a familiar Capcom property. So don’t stray too far as there’s still plenty more to do in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.



