Nintendo eShop Update: SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered, Disney Villains Cursed Café

While everyone is now focused on June 5th after yesterday’s Switch 2 announcement, Nintendo’s current console is still getting some games. This week, for example, the Switch is getting an HD remaster of SaGa Frontier 2, rhythm RPG Rift of the NecroDancer, and Disney Villains Cursed Café, a visual novel/management sim that features some of Disney’s most famous baddies.
There are plenty of other games too, so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered – In this HD remaster of the RPG classic, step into the world of Sandail and follow the intertwined fates of Gustave, a royal heir caught in a struggle for power, and Wil, an excavator confronting a hidden world-threatening danger. Their journeys unfold through the innovative History Choice system, where key events can be experienced from multiple perspectives. Featuring deep storytelling and strategic battles, fully enhanced HD watercolor visuals, additional in-game events and refined gameplay mechanics, you can uncover history once more in SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered – available now.
- Rift of the NecroDancer – Cadence and friends are back in an all-new rhythm game where each note is a monster to dispatch. Dragged into a strange new world, you’ll face pulse-pounding Rhythm Rifts where every beat is a battle, all set to an original electric soundtrack by Danny Baranowsky and friends. Keep the cadence going with epic boss battles, quirky minigames, remixed stages and online* global leaderboards. Plus, more musical mayhem awaits in the Celeste Music Pack paid DLC**, with even more content arriving in the future. Rift of the NecroDancer is available now!
- Disney Villains Cursed Café – The dreams of Disney Villains are in your hands as a potionista newly in charge of a mysterious potion café. Reimagined with a modern twist, players can converse with Cruella de Vil, The Evil Queen, Gaston, Captain Hook, Jafar, Maleficent, Ursula and more as you navigate the branching narrative storylines. Use ingredients provided by Yzma to brew a variety of potions for each villain to help steer them towards their desires while working to uncover the mystery of this peculiar café! Disney Villains Cursed Café is available now.
Pre-orders:
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – Unleash the supernatural and undertake the case of the century. Become Devil Summoner Raidou Kuzunoha and work alongside over 120 demonic allies to unravel the mysteries that block your path. This remaster of the classic action RPG from the Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner series features several enhancements over the original, including revamped visuals, voice acting, battle system and more. RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army launches on the Nintendo Switch system June 19. Pre-orders for both the standard and Digital Deluxe editions are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- GRADIUS ORIGINS – It’s time to venture into deep space and face off against relentless alien forces in the GRADIUS ORIGINS collection, bringing together 17 versions of six arcade classics: GRADIUS, SALAMANDER, LIFE FORCE, GRADIUS II, GRADIUS III and SALAMANDER 2. This collection also includes the long-awaited GRADIUS III AM Show version, and a brand-new entry: SALAMANDER III. Pilot your ship through dangerous enemy lines, upgrade your weapons and master the intense, fast-paced gameplay that is the hallmark of the GRADIUS series. New gameplay features include rewind, save anywhere, reduced hit detection, invincible mode and more. GRADIUS ORIGINS launches on Nintendo Switch Aug. 7. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- Boost the Volume – Mute City is anything but silent, and it’s got the high-octane jams to prove it. The F-ZERO soundtrack and F-ZERO X EXPANSION KIT tracks (and playlist!) have been added to Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks***! Feel like a bona fide F-ZERO Machine pilot while cruising along to classic tracks like “Big Blue”, “Endless Challenge (Mute City)” and even “Rainbow Road”! Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo Mobile:
- Nintendo Today! – Access the brand-new smart-device app**** that delivers daily updates from Nintendo based on what you like! Whether it’s news about the Nintendo Switch 2 system and video games, info about your favorite characters, or videos and comic strips – you’ll get personalized fun every day. Nintendo Today! is available now to anyone with a Nintendo Account and compatible smart device.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Battle Puzzle 2048 – Space Girls
- Battlefield Waltz – Available April 8
- BIOMORPH
- Caligo
- Cats Visiting Cozy Art Studios
- Cozy Woods
- EGGCONSOLE WANDERERS FROM Ys MSX2
- Feudal Bros – Tonosama #1 – Available April 4
- Is this Game Trying to Kill Me? – Available April 4
- LONESTAR
- Mahjong Cascade: Bamboo and Dragons／おちどり索子
- Make it! Okonomiyaki
- Perfect Hand of Nostalpix
- Pocket Bravery – Available April 9
- Secrets In Green – Available April 9
- Sociable Soccer 25
- The Renovator: Origins – Available April 4
Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code]
0 used & new available from
Purchase on Amazon