Bennett Foddy heaps praise on Foddian title, Ascending Inferno in new accolades trailer

Get your brother’s soul out of hell, pretty standard goal in a video game…but what if you can’t use your hands? That’s the conceit of Ascending Inferno, a “Foddian” precision title that is available on Steam.

The game has been out since late October and has been warmly received by critics and players alike. So it would only make sense if the studio highlighted some of the folks that enjoyed the game and man did they get one hell of an endorsement from Bennett Foddy himself, the “Fodd” in Foddian. The creator of QWOP and Getting over it with Bennett Foddy had the following to say about the game.

”Really fun and a great concept. An original addition to the genre”

Other notable streamers and reviewers that gave their opinion on the game includes Skill Up, LifeisXbox and Gazettely. Will you be capable enough to ascend the 9 levels of hell to secure your brother’s soul?

Ascending Inferno is available now on Steam.

Ascending Inferno | Accolades Trailer



Ascending Inferno | Accolades Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube