And the 2023 Steam Awards winners are…

Valve has revealed the 2023 Steam Awards winners — so if you voted for any game during the annual Steam Winter Sale (which is still running through 1/4/2023) here’s the official and somewhat unsurprising end result!

Check out the full list below and also at the Steam Awards page.

Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3 VR Game of the Year: Labyrinthine Labor of Love: Red Dead Redemption 2 Best Game on Steam Deck: Hogwarts Legacy Better With Friends: Lethal Company Outstanding Visual Style: Atomic Heart Most Innovative Gameplay: Starfield Best Game You Suck At: Sifu Best Soundtrack: The Last of Us Part I Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Baldur’s Gate 3 Sit Back and Relax: DAVE THE DIVER