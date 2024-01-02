And the 2023 Steam Awards winners are…

Valve has revealed the 2023 Steam Awards winners — so if you voted for any game during the annual Steam Winter Sale (which is still running through 1/4/2023) here’s the official and somewhat unsurprising end result!

Check out the full list below and also at the Steam Awards page.

Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3

VR Game of the Year: Labyrinthine

Labor of Love: Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Game on Steam Deck: Hogwarts Legacy

Better With Friends: Lethal Company

Outstanding Visual Style: Atomic Heart

Most Innovative Gameplay: Starfield

Best Game You Suck At: Sifu

Best Soundtrack: The Last of Us Part I

Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Baldur’s Gate 3

Sit Back and Relax: DAVE THE DIVER