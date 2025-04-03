White Queen and Ultron join the roster of Marvel Rivals in the game’s second season

With Dracula defeated it seems the heroes and villains of Marvel Rivals earned a reprieve and Emma Frost and the mutant nation of Kraoka will be their hosts until the misanthropic Ultron crashes the party. This is the scenario that sets up the 2nd season of Netease and Marvel Games’ Super Hero Team-Based PVP shooter Marvel Rivals.

This new season of content will bring 2 new characters (Emma Frost and Ultron), a new map (Krakoa) and numerous changes and fixes. A new edition of Dev vision has also been released giving us a glimpse of what’s to come including a change for season lengths and the addition of weekly missions starting in Season 3.

Experience the living island of Krakoa as Marvel Rivals Season 2 kicks off on April 11th and Marvel Rivals is available for free on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Season 2: Hellfire Gala Official Trailer | Krakoa Welcomes You April 11! | Marvel Rivals



Season 2 Hellfire Gala | Dev Vision Vol. 05 | Marvel Rivals



