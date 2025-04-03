Check out opens today on Steam for The Cecil: The Journey Begins

When it comes to horror games, there’s no one here at Gaming Age who comes close to a love of the genre as our own Benny Rose. So it’s no wonder that he’s branching out from writing about horror games to co-starring one with today’s release of The Cecil: The Journey Begins.

As we reported a few weeks ago, The Cecil is a horror game where you have to survive LA’s infamous hotel, a place that has been the site of all kinds of gruesome killings, suicides, and bizarre deaths.

In other words, exactly the kind of game Benny would be writing about for us if he wasn’t already involved in its creation. You’ll be able to check in — and check it out — on Steam today.

THE DOORS OF THE CECIL ARE OFFICIALLY OPENED

Check in is now open. The Cecil: The Journey Begins, Genie Interactive Games’ spine-chilling debut title published by Wandering Wizard, Snail Inc. ‘s indie publishing label, is available now on Steam priced at $19.99 (or regional equivalent). To kick off the nightmare, players can grab the game now and for the next 7 days, at a special 10% launch discount. This psychological survival horror drags players deep into the dark heart of a once glamorous hotel turned waking nightmare, inspired by the real-life legends surrounding downtown LA’s infamous Cecil Hotel. Watch The Cecil: The Journey Begins launch trailer, here: https://youtu.be/-C0pGNm2i7w Grab the game on Steam, here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2019340/The_Cecil_The_Journey_Begins/ Face Your Fears: The Cecil Reaction Contest To celebrate The Cecil’s launch, Genie Interactive Games is hosting a reaction contest, inviting players to share their most intense in-game reaction videos for a chance to win an exclusive merch box featuring a hand-signed surprise from the game’s solo developer. To enter, participants must follow @TheCecilOfficial and @WanderingWizardGames on Instagram, post their best reaction as an Instagram Reel—whether it’s shocking, hilarious, or completely over the top—and tag @TheCecilOfficial using the hashtag #TheCecilGame. The 10 most standout reactions will be selected to win the exclusive prize. The challenge runs until April 28 at 11:59 PM PST, with winners announced on April 30 at 12PM PST. Do you have what it takes to capture the ultimate fright? In The Cecil: The Journey Begins, players step into the shoes of John, a hotel guest on a romantic getaway gone horribly wrong. After waking up in a dark cell, John discovers his wife Sarah has vanished, and there are other, incomprehensible guests here, who are not welcome. He must navigate the hotel’s decaying halls, unraveling twisted puzzles and facing unspeakable terrors to uncover the truth, find Sarah… and maybe, escape. With nightmarish creatures lurking in every corner and reality slipping through the cracks, The Cecil: The Journey Begins blends psychological horror, fast-paced combat, and atmospheric exploration into a gripping descent no player will forget. Every room holds a secret… but some are better left untouched. Check in today… just don’t expect to check out.