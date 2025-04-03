DJ Salvatore Ganacci announced for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Yesterday SNK posted on their social media an image of Duck King stating “Got a real good friend – I’ve been coaching ‘em up a bit – and they’re coming to town soon, so be sure to give ‘em a warm welcome, yeah?”. Speculation was abound as to who this friend is and today SNK revealed the man that Duck King has been coaching is none other than…Salvatore Ganacci??!

Who? Is probably the first thing I came up with, but Ganacci has ties to the title as he is the DJ leading the Rev it Up! Unleash the Music project that was revealed a week ago. It seems besides dropping some beats, he’ll be dropping some fools in Southtown. If you believe the trippy long version of his reveal character he’s a lifelong fighting game fan that wished he could join the roster. Regardless of how you feel, the man is part of the game’s roster and his moveset is definitely interesting.

Salvatore, Christiano Ronaldo and the denizens of Southtown will throw down when Fatal Fury City of the Wolves comes to PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform on April 24th 2025.

