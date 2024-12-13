Astro Bot, Balatro, Metaphor: ReFantazio take home top honors at The Game Awards 2024

In case you missed the The Game Awards 2024 event from last night (or just tuned out the actual awards in lieu of the world premiere trailers and announcements and whatnot), here’s a straightforward list of the winners!

Team Asobi and Sony’s PS5 platformer Astro Bot took home top honors and scored a total of 3 awards, though indie hit Balatro was close behind as was Atlus’ memorable RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Check out the full list of winners from The Game Awards 2024 below along with the embedded replay of the entire, very long 4+ hour event.

Game of the Year : Astro Bot

: Astro Bot Best Game Direction : Astro Bot

: Astro Bot Best Narrative : Metaphor: ReFantazio

: Metaphor: ReFantazio Best Art Direction : Metaphor: ReFantazio

: Metaphor: ReFantazio Best Score and Music : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Best Audio Design : Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Best Performance : Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

: Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Innovation in Accessibility : Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Games for Impact : Neva

: Neva Best Ongoing Game : Helldivers 2

: Helldivers 2 Best Community Support : Baldur’s Gate 3

: Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Independent Game : Balatro

: Balatro Best Debut Indie Game : Balatro

: Balatro Best Mobile Game : Balatro

: Balatro Best VR/AR Game : Batman: Arkham Shadow

: Batman: Arkham Shadow Best Action Game : Black Myth: Wukong

: Black Myth: Wukong Best Action/Adventure Game : Astro Bot

: Astro Bot Best RPG : Metaphor: ReFantazio

: Metaphor: ReFantazio Best Adaptation : Fallout

: Fallout Best Multiplayer : Helldivers 2

: Helldivers 2 Best Sim/Strategy Game : Frostpunk 2

: Frostpunk 2 Best Sports/Racing Game : EA Sports FC25

: EA Sports FC25 Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto 6

The Game Awards 2024: Official 4K Livestream



