Sifu goes full circle as it fights onto Xbox and Steam

The dust has settled for 2022 and Sifu managed to collect the 18th slot on our staff’s 2022 top games list (it was #1 with a bullet for me). It seems the momentum will not stop for Sloclap’s sophomore effort. Originally released for PlayStation platforms and PC (via the Epic Game Store), the title saw a Switch release in early November and soon it will march onto Xbox and PC (via Steam) early next year (er…technically March). These two new SKUs will not be arriving empty handed as the developer will unleash a new update that will coincide with the game finally appearing on all major platforms. The update will bring an arena mode which will test your combat mettle. Digilent fighters will be able to unlock game modifiers, new moves, cheats and new outfits.
This is already on top of the numerous free updates that have been rolled out since the game was released in February of this year. The latest being a replay mode which can allow you to cut and edit your action sequences to your liking. Difficulty and game modifiers, new outfits are waiting for those who have completed their quest for vengeance. For those that can’t wait ’til March 2023 for the new ports, Sifu is currently available for PC (via EGS), Switch and the PlayStation platform. Whatever platform you choose, grit your teeth and get ready for a fight for your life.
Sifu | Arenas Teaser and Xbox & Steam Reveal:
Arenas will sport nine stylish new maps, each featuring exclusive new challenges of varying difficulty levels, adding multiple hours of the classic Sifu gameplay fans have come to love. Successfully completing the arenas will progressively unlock a massive new batch of modifiers, which doubles the amount currently available in-game, and notably brings alternative moves to the Kung Fu palette of our main character. Completing the new Arenas’ challenges will also unlock new cheats and exclusive new outfits.
Sifu is one of 2022’s most successful games both commercially and critically, with 1.5 million copies sold to date and several Game of the Year nominations across respected international media outlets. Lauded for its attention to detail and fast-paced, precise animation, Sifu is a game like no other, and now students and masters alike can enjoy one of the year’s best games on the platform of their choice: PC (Epic and Steam), Xbox One/X|S, PlayStation (4/5) and Nintendo Switch.