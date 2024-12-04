Free-to-play My First Gran Turismo launches later this week for PS4, PS5, PS VR2

Kind of out of nowhere, Sony and Polyphony Digital have revealed a free-to-play version of Gran Turismo titled “My First Gran Turismo” which is set to launch this week on December 6th, 2024.

Detailed on the official PlayStation Blog this morning, the starter title for PS5, PS4 and PS VR2 is described as a “special free-to-play invitation to dive into the exhilarating world of motorsports” by Kazunori Yamauchi, the President of Polyphony Digital and creator of Gran Turismo. And as for who the audience for this would be, Kaz followed up with “My First Gran Turismo was designed to be both approachable and immersive, created for everyone, with no limits on age or driving skill level”.

So not sure if veterans of the series will get much out of the experience (I’ll be sure to download and play around for sure), but since it’s part of the 30th Anniversary PlayStation celebration we’re expecting something a little extra that will be worth the effort. Either way, the release includes a trio of Race Events, Time Trials and Music Rally stages along with most of the License Tests. As for vehicles and courses, there will be 18 cars included to take for a spin on a variety of tracks including Kyoto Driving Park, Deep Forest Raceway and Trial Mountain Circuit.

See the trailer and some screens and check My First Gran Turismo out in a couple days.

My First Gran Turismo Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games:



My First Gran Turismo Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Watch this video on YouTube

My First Gran Turismo screens: