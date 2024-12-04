Carve up the mountain with pretty much anything in Slopecrashers, available now on PC

A couple of weeks ago we reported on an arcade-style snowboarding game created by a single developer and today I have news of…an arcade-style snowboarding game created by a single developer? Are snowboarding games that easy to make that you only need one developer??!?

Slopecrashers is the brainchild of Johannes Lugstein aka Byteparrot who started working on his own snowboarding game six years ago and now the title is ready to step off the ski lift and descend the mountain!

The game is fully featured with a single player mode that consists of over 120 events, a grand prix mode, as well as single events such as stunt show, boss battles and even time attacks. Choose from 8 animal riders and 38 “snowboards” as you unlock cosmetics to create the rider that fits your own personality. Take on 3 other friends locally or 7 people online as you complete to see who is the best shredder out there.

Slopecrashers is available now on Steam with an introductory price of $15.29.

Slopecrashers is OUT NOW - Release Trailer

Slopecrashers screens

