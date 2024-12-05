Nintendo eShop Update: Fitness Boxing 3, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete

If you like to dance and/or box — or, better still, do both at the same time — this week’s eShop update will be of particular interest to you, since it marks the release of Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer. The game features 30 songs you can bob, weave, and jab to, and allows you to create your own personal workout routine.

If workout games aren’t your thing, you have a few other options. Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island is a “friend ’em up”, a cozy adventure game where you explore an island and help mythical beings restore their memories. There’s also FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, the newest RPG from the man who helped create the modern, Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi. And, if mobile gaming is more your thing, you may be pleased to know that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is arriving on iOS and Android, bringing together a bunch of content that was released over the last seven years into one convenient package.

See the full list of new games below!