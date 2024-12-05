Nintendo eShop Update: Fitness Boxing 3, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete

If you like to dance and/or box — or, better still, do both at the same time — this week’s eShop update will be of particular interest to you, since it marks the release of Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer. The game features 30 songs you can bob, weave, and jab to, and allows you to create your own personal workout routine.
If workout games aren’t your thing, you have a few other options. Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island is a “friend ’em up”, a cozy adventure game where you explore an island and help mythical beings restore their memories. There’s also FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, the newest RPG from the man who helped create the modern, Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi. And, if mobile gaming is more your thing, you may be pleased to know that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is arriving on iOS and Android, bringing together a bunch of content that was released over the last seven years into one convenient package.
See the full list of new games below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer*– Pair up with your in-game personal trainer, then get moving in a boxing workout that fits your lifestyle! Punch and dodge to the beat of 30 songs, including instrumental versions of pop songs. Personalize your Daily Workout and create a routine that fits your schedule. Train at your own tempo by throwing punches in Mitt Drills, work out from your seat in Sit Fit Boxing or work out with a buddy in in 2-Player Mode**. Complete missions to earn in-game currency, which you can use to unlock songs, style options to give your trainer a fresh look and more! The Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer game is available today. A free demo is also available on Nintendo eShop!
- FANTASIAN Neo Dimension – The father of the FINAL FANTASY series, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and renowned composer Nobuo Uematsu return to deliver an original RPG story. Assume the role of Leo as he journeys to recover his memories and solve the mystery of a strange mechanical infection destroying his world. Experience turn-based battles with a wealth of mechanics and strategic combat – including the ability to adjust a skill’s trajectory to target multiple foes at once or send enemies to a separate dimension to fight later – and explore a multi-dimensional universe set against a backdrop of over 150 charming hand-crafted dioramas. FANTASIAN Neo Dimension is available today!
- Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 1: 鬼 HUNTERS – As the wind blows, the sun rises on a beautiful new island, shrouded in mystery and mystical energy. In its darkest corners, demons dwell, wreaking havoc with their masks of chaotic power. Great heroes must rise to drive back the ancient evils that roam this land. Become a ronin and cut through the darkness to find the light in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 1: 鬼 HUNTERS (Demon Hunters) – available now!
- Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online
- Donkey Kong Land III – The complete Donkey Kong Land trilogy is now available to play on Nintendo Switch Online***! Fame-and-fortune seekers have journeyed far and wide in search of the fabled Lost World. Dixie Kong has been left to babysit her younger cousin, Kiddy Kong – but that won’t stop her from answering the call of adventure! Help the pair through 36 Kremling Krew-infested levels, each containing their own secret areas and bonus levels. Animal friends are also back to help, and there are plenty of collectibles and items to find along the way. Help the adventuring duo be the first to uncover the entrance to the secret Lost World! Donkey Kong Land III is available for Nintendo Switch Online members now.
- Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online
- Tetris® – Enjoy this version of the beloved puzzle game released on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1989! Stack the seven types of Tetrimino blocks that fall from the top of the Matrix into horizontal lines to gain points and clear lines from the screen. Though the rules are simple, you’ll need speed and strategy to achieve a high score! Play in two modes: A-TYPE, where it’s game over when the Tetriminos reach the top of the screen, or B-TYPE, where you’ll aim for the highest score you can earn within 25 lines. Tetris® is available for Nintendo Switch Online members now.
Nintendo Mobile:
- Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete – Calling all campsite managers: the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete app is now available for smart devices****! This new, one-time purchase app is packed with many of the items and events that were released in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp over the course of seven years, along with newly added content. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete offers a fresh start for new players looking to begin their camping adventure, and an opportunity for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp players to keep their adventures going. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is available now for an introductory price of $9.99***** for iOS and Android devices.
Nintendo Music:
- Tracks That Are Off the Hook! – Booyah! The Splatoon 2 soundtrack is now available on Nintendo Music – the new smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks. Enjoy 105 fresh tracks from across the game, including tunes from the Octo Expansion DLC******! Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Tetris® 99 43rd MAXIMUS CUP – Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tetris® with … even more Tetris! Nintendo Switch Online members playing the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period can collect 100 event points to unlock a new theme featuring art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the NES version of the Tetris game! The Tetris 99 43rd MAXIMUS CUP event will run from Dec. 5 at 11 p.m. PT to Dec. 9 at 10:59 p.m. PT.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Guide to Personal Finance: How to Manage Your Money
- Anne’s Zombie Odyssey
- Arcade Archives FANTASTIC NIGHT DREAMS COTTOn
- BeatBlast: Rhythm Rampage
- CatCat
- Cats VS Dogs Military Mission
- Cowboy Duel: Red Wild West Massacre – Available Dec. 6
- Dinosaur RPG – Dino Survival Simulator Survivor – Available Dec. 7
- Dirt Bike Extreme 3D
- Dog Man: Mission Impawsible – Available Dec. 6
- EGGCONSOLE RIGLAS PC-8801
- Explore Another World Bundle
- Fishing Valley
- Flower Power: The Adventures of Magical Plants
- Game Empire Tycoon: Dealer Simulator
- Gunlocked
- HEAVEN SEEKER ――The Savior of This Cruel World
- Heian City Story
- High Cars 2 – Available Dec. 7
- I am an Air Traffic Controller AIRPORT HERO Centrair 20TH ANNIVERSARY – Available Dec. 11
- Idol Hell
- IRONFALL Invasion
- Jewel Match Solitaire Winterscapes 2 Collector’s Edition
- Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered – Available Dec. 10
- Love Too Easily
- MasterChef: Learn to Cook! – Available Dec. 6
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind – Available Dec. 10
- Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island
- Neon Blood
- Pampas & Selene
- Pet Kawaii Shop
- Pick My Heart Chapter 1
- Pick My Heart Chapter 2
- PopSlinger Vol. 1 & 2 – Loveless Series Bundle
- Rascal’s Escape – Available Dec. 11
- Real Boxing 2: Remastered – Available Dec. 6
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
- Santa’s Christmas Adventure
- Savant – Ascent REMIX
- School Paranormal Laboratory
- Shop Simulator: Pet Shop
- Shop Simulator: Supermarket
- Sky Aces: WWII Air Combat
- Sports Supermarket
- Stella of The End
- Sugar Tanks Arena
- Sun Haven
- Super Nodage World
- Superheroes: Power of New Horizons Legacy
- Taito Milestones 3 – Available Dec. 10
- The Escape Room Chronicles ep1:The Mysterious KumaDonald’s
- Trash Punk & Food Truck Tycoon Black Friday Pack
- Trash Punk & Knights and Guns Black Friday Pack
- Trio Adventures – Available Dec. 7
- Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop
- Westild’s Law – Available Dec. 6
- World War II City Rebirth Tycoon
- Zumba Royal Marble Shooter Mania
