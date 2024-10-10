PS Plus Game Catalog for October 2024: Dead Island 2, Two Point Campus, Gris, Dino Crisis

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (those of the higher-end Extra and Premium tier varieties), the next set of Game Catalog releases are almost upon us.

That means as of Tuesday, October 15th, 2024 there will be some high profile titles (and PS Plus re-releases) including Dead Island 2, Two Point Campus, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, Gris, Return to Monkey Island, The Last Clockwinder and more for PS4 and/or PS5 (and for the PS VR2) added to the Game Catalog… along with a few others including “classics” such as the Dino Crisis and Siren.

See the list below and also at the PS Blog.



PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Dead Island 2 | PS4, PS5

Dead Island 2 is a thrilling First-Person Action RPG, stylish, vibrant and flooded with zombie infection. Explore an iconic, gore-drenched Los Angeles. Meet larger-than-life characters. Slay countless foes in exquisitely bloody detail. And evolve to become the ultimate Zombie Slayer! There are six characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogues. You can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer, with a brand-new skill system allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out the craziest builds. The game includes an over-the-top co-op mode for up to three players.

Two Point Campus | PS4, PS5

Take your simulation management experience to a class above with Two Point Campus, the sequel to the multi-million selling Two Point Hospital. Two Point Campus is jam-packed with new creative tools to help you build the university of your dreams. The academic year begins with a summer break, giving you enough time to get everything looking great before your students move in. Build libraries, hire the best staff, kit your campus out with the best courses and watch the academic potential of your students get unlocked.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me | PS4, PS5

The Dark Pictures is a series of stand-alone branching cinematic horror games from the studio behind Until Dawn. Easy to pick-up and play in short sessions, alone or with friends. The Devil in Me is the fourth game in the series and the Season One finale. A group of documentary film makers receive a mysterious call inviting them to a modern-day replica of serial killer H.H. Holmes’ ‘Murder Castle’. It’s an opportunity that’s too good to pass up and could be just the thing they’re looking for to win some much-needed public interest. The hotel is the perfect set for their new episode, but things aren’t quite as they seem. The crew discover they’re being watched and even manipulated, and suddenly there’s much more at stake than just their ratings! Can you outsmart the killer and checkout all your cast? All playable characters can live or die in your version of the story.

Gris | PS4, PS5

Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities.

Grus is a serene and evocative experience, free of danger, frustration, or death. Players will explore a meticulously designed world brought to life with delicate art, detailed animation, and an elegant original score. Through the game light puzzles, platforming sequences, and optional skill-based challenges will reveal themselves as more of Gris’s world becomes accessible.

Return to Monkey Island | PS5

Return to Monkey Island is an unexpected, thrilling return of series creator Ron Gilbert that continues the story of the legendary adventure games The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Banter with old friends and new faces on familiar islands now under dangerous new leadership. Then, take to the high seas and explore the new and unknown as you work your way out of tough predicaments. Clever puzzles, bizarre situations, and devastating ripostes are all that stand between Guybrush and glory.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed | PS4, PS5

This fun multiplayer game is perfect for all skill levels. Four proton pack wielding Ghostbusters attempt to catch a Ghost haunting unique locations in asymmetrical multiplayer battles (online or offline). As players progress, they will unlock cosmetics and upgrades for both Ghostbusters and Ghosts to evolve their gameplay experiences. The look and feel will deliver to fans an immersive experience in the universe, allowing them to play out their Ghostbusting fantasies. This game will allow players to enjoy the game solo or with up to four friends and includes an online and offline single-player mode in the form of bot-assisted play.

Firefighting Simulator The Squad | PS4, PS5

Become part of a major US city’s firefighting team and experience how it feels to fight fires. Discover over 40 diverse deployment locations spread across the city inspired by the North American West Coast. Equip yourself with authentic firefighting gear such as helmets, firefighter boots, and a breathing apparatus model by well-known North American firefighting equipment manufacturers. In single player mode, become the leader of an experienced firefighting team. In multiplayer co-op mode, play with up to three friends and take on whichever role suits you most. Assign tasks to your team or jump into the action yourself.

Overpass 2 | PS5

Identify the best routes and balance of power, speed and precision to overcome obstacles at the controls of a UTV, ATV or Rock Bouncer in both solo and multiplayer modes, your talent and choices of technique will make the difference. Put your skills to the test in 5 game modes in which you have to come to grips with demanding challenges: off-road sprint, off-road circuit, hill climb, obstacle course, closed circuit. At the controls of powerful buggies and quads from major manufacturers such as Yamaha, Arctic Cat and Suzuki, you will travel across 30 routes in 5 regions: Baja Desert, East Central US, Johnson Valley, Utah Desert and Western Europe.

Tour de France 2023 | PS4, PS5

Play the mountain or flat stages and experience the intensity of the Grande Boucle. Pedal alongside the best cyclists, test your endurance and show your panache to triumph on the Champs-Elysées in the official game of the Tour de France 2023.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands* | PS4

Create a team with up to 3 friends in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and enjoy the ultimate military shooter experience set in a massive, dangerous, and responsive open world. In a near future, Bolivia has fallen into the hands of Santa Blanca, a merciless drug cartel who spread injustice and violence. Their objective: to create the biggest Narco-State in history. Create and fully customize your Ghost, weapons, and gear. Enjoy a total freedom of playstyle. Lead your team and take down the cartel, either solo or with up to three friends.

*PlayStation Plus re-release.

PlayStation Premium | PS VR2 & Classics

The Last Clockwinder | PS VR2

Clone your actions into endlessly repeating loops to build assembly lines and contraptions. Harvest resources, grow plants, and restore life to an ancient tree in this award-winning VR game. Your mission is to repair the Clocktower, an ancient haven for the galaxy’s plants. Use the Clockwinder’s gloves to turn the actions you take into looping clockwork clones. They can do everything you can, from planting to cutting to throwing items through the air. Use their help to save the Clocktower!

Dino Crisis | PS4, PS5

Three years ago, a scientist researching a new source of clean energy known as Third Energy died during an experiment. Now, alarming reports arrive from an agent dispatched to a small country in the South Seas. Regina, a member of a government spy team tasked with extracting the scientist, heads for the isolated island where the military facility is located. Experience Dino Crisis, originally released on the original PlayStation, now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Siren | PS4, PS5

Experience Siren, originally released on PS2, now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Midnight. A siren calls and a sea of red water mysteriously surrounds the mountain village Hanuda. Slowly, a terrible force transforms the inhabitants into shibito, undead husks of their old selves, fueled by evil and hate.Play as one of ten characters caught in a living nightmare. You have three days to learn how their paths intersect as they try to stay alive. Survival depends on your ability to “sightjack” or the power to see through the eyes of friends and foes. There is no one hero. There is little hope.

R-Type Dimensions EX | PS4

The coin-op classics, R-Type & R-Type II, are together on PS4! Fight through all 14 Bydo-infested stages in retro 2D graphics or shiny 3D graphics – and swap back and forth with the touch of a button ‘on-the-fly’. The new 3D graphics are accompanied by fully reimagined arrangements of the timeless R-Type music tracks. The classic game-play remains untouched while the new Infinite game mode allows continuous progression from game start to final boss. Both game modes can be played as single player or local multiplayer.