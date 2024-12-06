Find out what these Strikers are fighting for as Mecha BREAK reveals its story trailer

If you put me in a mech suit and point me at another person in a mech, I’m probably going to attack until one of us is left standing. However for those who are a bit more discerning about why they are being sent to die, you might want to check out the newest trailer for Amazing Seasun Games’ upcoming mech combat title Mecha BREAK.

Set in a world torn asunder by ecological disasters, the remnants of humanity have banded together into numerous factions to eek out a meager existence (Although if you can build plenty of mech suits…is it really that meager). The disharmony amongst these disparate groups continue to grow wider with the discovery of a new resource known as “Corite”, this wonderful material could be the catalyst for one faction to dominate the others.

This lore trailer is but a tease of what’s to come as the studio will be revealing something at the upcoming The Game Awards stream that will be happening on December 12th. Aside from this reveal, the team has also mentioned that additional beta tests have been planned and will be announced in the near future.

Mecha BREAK is set for a 2025 launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Mecha BREAK – Story Trailer:



Mecha BREAK - Story Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube