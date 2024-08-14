Mecha BREAK Open Beta proves people love giant robots

Mecha BREAK’s Open Beta concluded on August 13th and it seems like Amazing Seasun Games was quite pleased with the outcome. The developer revealed that Mecha BREAK surpassed 1 million wishlist requests on Steam, and at its peak 51k concurrent players on Valve’s platform. Globally the game received 2.8 million registrations and saw 120k concurrent players on the company’s launcher in China.

For the uninitiated…and that includes me, Mecha BREAK is a massively multiplayer action title where the planet was seemingly rendered uninhabitable due to a catastrophe, but despite this a new resource known as Cordite has appeared. This material allows for vast technological advancement and is sought after by several factions which formed post catastrophe. You will pilot a bipedal robot known as the “Striker” as you participate in clashes for the faction of your choice.

Aside from break neck action which has you dodging missile rain, the game apparently boasts a robust pilot creator which is hilarious as you will not see your human character in 99% of the action. The game also features a substantive striker customization tool at which players have replicated the paint schemes of famous robots such as the EVA Unit-01 and Optimus Prime.

The game’s Twitter account also shared some more lighthearted stats in a series of screenshots showcasing what the player base accomplished during the nearly 2 week Open Beta. Here’s hoping the team at Amazing Seasun got what they needed to further refine the title as we march towards the game’s 2025 release date. I’m also hoping the game will be running another beta as I know I will do my part to secure Cordite for humanity!

Mecha BREAK is set for a 2025 release on PC, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

Mecha BREAK- Open Beta Gameplay Showcase:



Mecha BREAK- Open Beta Gameplay Showcase

