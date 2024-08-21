Be sure to pick your jaw up from the floor after you watch Mecha Break’s Gamescom ONL trailer

One of my bigger regrets of 2024 was not being able to get into the Mecha Break beta that took place a few weeks ago. The multiplayer mech action title from Amazing Seasun captures the bombast and thrill of giant robot fights. In a trailer which debuted at yesterday’s Gamescom Opening Night Live introduced us to some of the classes of “Strikers” you can take into battle, heavily armored Tricera, the precision sniper striker Narukami, the melee focused Alysnes, these are just a small sample of the war machines you can pilot in skirmishes that can go as high as 6v6 as players duke it out to obtain “Corite” for their faction of choice.

Mecha Break will be playable on the show floor of Gamescom, both at its own booth and the Xbox booth situated in Hall 9.01 at booth A-018-B-021. For those who can’t make the trip to Germany fret not, as the game will run its first Xbox closed beta test this Sunday to Tuesday from 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET on the 25th until 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 AM ET on the 27th. It’s not known if the only requirement is to have an Xbox with Xbox Live or does it require registration. Nonetheless I somehow won’t be able to make this one as well as I will be traveling during most of the beta…woe is me.

Mecha Break will be coming to PC and the Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2025.

Mecha BREAK – 6V6 Mecha Mayhem Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2024



Mecha BREAK - 6V6 Mecha Mayhem Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2024

Watch this video on YouTube