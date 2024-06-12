Squad up for some sweet, customizable mech action in Mecha BREAK next year

Amazing Seasun is out to scratch that squad-based mech action game itch with their explosive reveal of Mecha BREAK during the Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase. If you watched either streaming event there’s likely no way that you missed out on seeing something about the game in one way or another.

But in case you did… the developer dropped a pair of trailers, a handful of screens and art, and more game details too! Those who are interested in taking the customizable mechs out for a spin can sign up for a PC and Xbox Series X Closed Beta Test which will begin sometime August 2024. Mecha BREAK is scheduled for a 2025 release so far.

Check out those below, and stay tuned for more Mecha BREAK!

Mecha BREAK – Mecha Design Concept Trailer



Mecha BREAK – “Blitz, Brawl, Blaze” Gameplay Trailer



Mecha BREAK screens:

Mecha BREAK world settings art:

This past weekend, Amazing Seasun Games' multiplayer mech shooter Mecha BREAK was featured in Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase to exhibit the incredible designs from esteemed artists Takayuki Yanase (Metal Gear, Gundam, Armored Core, Death Stranding) and Junya Ishigaki (Xenogears, Gundam, Macross), announce the upcoming Closed Beta Tests this August on PC and Xbox Series X, and announce that Mecha BREAK will be available to all players in 2025. Amazing Seasun Games have worked tirelessly to bring the most electrifying multiplayer mech experience to players, and fans can experience it themselves during Mecha BREAK's PC and Xbox Closed Beta Tests starting in August 2024. Mecha BREAK features customizable mechs, player-created mech pilots, a wide array of mech and weapon types, and three distinct game modes where you can discover an array of attacker, brawler, defender, sniper, and support mechs each with unique playstyles and toolsets. Packed with hi-tech mechs and fast-paced battles, Mecha BREAK puts players in the pilot seat of their own customized mechs as they dive into a clash of steel and plasma unlike any other. After multiple successful closed betas, a larger group of players will be able to pilot their very own mechs this August.

Join squads of three or six, showcasing exceptional piloting skills to conquer foes and strategically coordinate victories. Take full control and turn the tides of battle in the up to 60-player PvEvP mode, facing ambushes and confronting hostile mechs from other players. Evade pulse storms, outmaneuver rivals, and seize the spoils of victory. A Vast Arsenal of Mechs and Weapons: Discover an array of assault, melee, sniper, reconnaissance, and support mechs, each with unique playstyles. Engage in immersive aerial and ground combat, employing strategic tactics for close and long-range encounters. Unleash devastating firepower, scorch foes with precision beams, and rain missiles upon the battlefield. Prepare for adrenaline-pumping battles, lightning-fast maneuvers, and explosive firepower. Experience the essence of speed, power, and thrilling controls.

Discover an array of assault, melee, sniper, reconnaissance, and support mechs, each with unique playstyles. Engage in immersive aerial and ground combat, employing strategic tactics for close and long-range encounters. Unleash devastating firepower, scorch foes with precision beams, and rain missiles upon the battlefield. Prepare for adrenaline-pumping battles, lightning-fast maneuvers, and explosive firepower. Experience the essence of speed, power, and thrilling controls. Fully Customizable Mechs: Customize your mech down to its individual parts with precision. Personalize every detail, from full-body paint jobs to unique hues for armor, internal framework, and weaponry. Choose from a variety of colors, wear levels, glosses, and metallic finishes to showcase your unique style. Enhance your mech further with patterns and decals to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Mecha BREAK’s PC and Xbox Closed Beta Test will begin in August 2024 and will be available to all players globally on Steam and consoles at a later date.