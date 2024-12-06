Namco Bandai’s Bleach title has a release date and pre-orders have been opened

Bleach, despite it’s strange name has been one of Shonen manga’s big three, but it’s video games never quite got a foothold in the US like the franchise had. Back in July of this year, Bandai Namco revealed that it had acquired the license to make games for this franchise (Historically SEGA had that esteem.) and they had made quite the first impression revealing they would be working with the team responsible for the latest Bleach series “Thousand Year Blood War” to give the characters a look that would mirror their most recent form. The since the reveal, the publisher has been rolling out trailers of the characters that you will encounter from the “Agent of the Shinigami” arc all the way to the “Arancarr” arc. Witness the beginning of the epic tale of Bleach!

Bandai Namco recently dropped a new trailer which revealed the game’s release date along with the various SKUs prospective players can purchase. They also teased upcoming characters such as the villainous Sosuke Aiken and the venerated leader of the Gotei 13, Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto. The reveal of the pre-order options also gave us a look at the game’s post launch support, as the game will have at least one character pass which will yield 4 additional characters. Given what we’ve seen so far leans heavily with Shinigami, one would hope the remain character reveals will have a bit more diversity.

That said Bleach Rebirth of Souls is set to launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform on March 21st, 2025.

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls — Release Date Trailer:



BLEACH Rebirth of Souls — Release Date Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube