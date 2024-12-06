The Ninja Turtles get tactical thanks to developer Strange Scaffold

Between Shredder’s Revenge, Splintered Fate, Mutants Unleashed, fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have had an embarrassment of riches when it comes to video games. Given what we’ve been shown of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown, this trend might be continuing for the foreseeable future.

Revealed at the PC Gaming Show, Tactical Takedown is a turn-based which promises snappy encounters that culminate into an epic finale. Developer Strange Scaffold (I am Your Beast, Clickholding, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator) is looking to upend traditional TMNT continuity by setting this game in a time where Splinter and Shredder has passed on and the turtles are creeping towards…adulthood.

It’ll be interesting to learn more about the title as time passes and we won’t have to wait too long to get our hands on the title as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown has a 2025 release date on PC.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown – ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER:



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown - ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER

Watch this video on YouTube

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown screens: