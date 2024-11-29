Winter returns to Monster Hunter Now with a new biome, monsters weapons and more!

If you’re big on AR gaming, but not a fan of Nintendo’s cutesy creatures then you might’ve latched on to Niantic Labs’ Monster Hunter Now, it’s mobile title which utilizes CAPCOM’s popular action role playing franchise. The game has been running since 2023 and has accrued over 15 million downloads in less than a year. Today the developer revealed the next quarterly update for the title dubbed “Roars from the Winterwind”.

Winter returns to the world of Monster Hunter Now and it brings with it a new biome, monsters, weapons and features. Depending on your geographical vicinity, players have access to deserts, swamps and forests, Season 4 of Monster Hunter Now will bring the tundra to the mix. This icey environment will return creatures such as Barioth, Wulg and Cortos and usher in the debut of Tigrex, Lagombi, Volvidon and Somnacanth. The seasonal approach to monster appearances means players will need to play year round to maximize parts yield.

A weapon which has been a mainstay of the franchise since Monster Hunter Tri, the Switch Axe makes its debut in Monster Hunter Tri. A modular weapon which can switch between a quick striking sword and a powerful axe…it lets you adapt to situations on the fly.

While not the most earth shattering change, this feature will definitely chew up many hunter’s time and it’s the ability to create your own Palico. Adjust its look (it’s feature rich enough that it allows for heterochromia), outfit and use the photo mode to take photos with your newly customized companion!

For those who play this game with others, this feature will let you aid your friends even when you’re not playing together. Friend Cheering will grant a temporary daily boost to your friend’s health. Hopefully the game will give some sort of reward to those who are diligent in aiding their cohorts.

All these changes will go live when Monster Hunter Now ushers in Roars from the Winterwind on December 12th. Players looking to get in on the action can download the game for free on Android and iOS.