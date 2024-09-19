Sony shows off limited edition PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection PS5 hardware and accessories

The world met the Sony PlayStation on December 3rd, 1994 and since then players have been enjoying many fantastic worlds…even if some of them lasted less than 2 weeks (R.I.P. Concord). In 2024, the iconic brand celebrates 30 years of existence. In a new PlayStation Blog post and YouTube video, Kristen Zitani, Global Content Communications Manager was joined by Hideaki Nishino CEO, Platform Business Group at Sony Interactive Entertainment to relay to PlayStation fans what products they can expect for this momentous anniversary.

The collection consists of the following bundles and items.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle: Limited Edition PS5 Digital Edition console and matching accessories – DualSense wireless controller, Console Cover for Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately), vertical stand, poster (1 of 30 possible designs), original PlayStation-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation Shapes cable ties, PlayStation sticker and paperclip.

PlayStation 5 Pro – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle: Limited Edition PS5 Pro console and matching accessories – DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and all items included in the PS5 Digital Edition Bundle.

Note: The above bundle has a run of 12,300 units…to match the date that the world met the PlayStation (12/3) and each machine will have their edition number etched onto it.

PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

Each item is colored in gray much like the original PlayStation and features a colored “PS” Logo. For the 30th Anniversary, the company debuted a special logo which consists of its “Sacred Symbols” (The face button icons) with a 3 between the Triangle and the Circle to cheekily show it’s the 30th anniversary, this logo is also used in the pattern with gives the back of the controller and portions of the console plates it’s textured feel.

Some lovely touches include a USB cable with the PS1 controller plug lovely replicated where the cable would plug into the console evoking the wired controllers of the past. To wrap the controllers there are PlayStation colored cable ties which feature the “Sacred Symbols” and even a PS logo shared paperclip. With the exception of the PlayStation Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle, the items in this collection’s packaging is designed to mimic the packaging of the early PlayStation products.

Pre-orders for the collection in the US begin on direct.playstation.com, September 26th 2024 and will require a valid PlayStation Network account to participate. For full details please visit the PlayStation Blog entry linked here.

So what type of bodily fluids are we selling to build up the funds to secure this. Those who will be attempting this, I wish you the best and hope you get what you want. For those who want to celebrate without breaking out the wallet checkout the 30th Anniversary website to enjoy activities and a look back at 30 years of PlayStation

Watch this video on YouTube