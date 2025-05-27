The Witcher in Concert U.S. tour dates and details revealed

Heads up The Witcher fans, to help celebrate the 10th anniversary (!) of the most recent game release (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt obviously), there’s a full tour for The Witcher in Concert planned for the United States which will kick off this upcoming fall season.

CD PROJEKT RED is teaming up with GEA Live and RoadCo Entertainment for the 45 city event, which starts off in Austin, TX in early September and wraps up on October 26th in Los Angeles, CA.  Yes, it will visit many destinations in between, from upstate NY to Louisville, KY, so hopefully there’s a location or venue for everyone.    Tickets aren’t available quite yet, but they will be on May 30th at  www.thewitcher.com/concert.

GEA Live, CD PROJEKT RED, and RoadCo Entertainment today announced The Witcher in Concert (www.thewitcher.com/concert) will tour the U.S. for the first time ever, starting September 2 in Austin, Texas before visiting more than 45 cities around the country. The Witcher in Concert is a live music experience featuring a timeless soundtrack from “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” by CD PROJEKT RED. The concert series was created to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the critically acclaimed video game, which follows the story of Geralt of Rivia as he embarks on a quest to find his adopted daughter, Ciri. Each performance is brought to life by an ensemble of 14 musicians handpicked by the score’s co-composer, including select members of Polish folk metal band Percival Schuttenbach. Tickets go on sale May 30.

For more information, tickets, and tour dates, visit www.thewitcher.com/concert. Stop by for more details right now and stay tuned for additional details too.

“The response to the concert announcements has been nothing short of extraordinary,” says Marcin Przybyłowicz, music director for “The Witcher 3” and the soundtrack’s co-composer. “We’re grateful to see that even 10 years after the game’s original release, our community embraces its music and is ready to join Geralt on one more journey through the Continent.”

The Witcher in Concert is a one-of-a-kind live event that transforms the lasting legacy and emotional storytelling of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” into a gripping live performance on stage. The concert and celebration of the dark fantasy role-playing game’s incredible music and emotional narrative features an ensemble orchestra and cutting-edge visuals. Each concert merges stunning cinematics and gameplay with tracks specially arranged for the occasion under the supervision of Przybyłowicz. From the opening strains of “The Trail” to the heart-pounding “…Steel for Humans,” Geralt of Rivia’s journey across the war-torn Northern Kingdoms is a sonic marvel to hear, whether for the first or hundredth time.

2025 Tour Schedule:

September 2
Austin, TX
Bass Concert Hall
September 3
Dallas, TX
Winspear Opera House
September 4
New Orleans, LA
Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts
September 5
San Antonio, TX
Majestic Theatre
September 6
Sugar Land, TX
Smart Financial Centre
September 7
Fort Worth, TX
Will Rogers Auditorium
September 9
Minneapolis, MN
Orpheum Theatre
September 10
Omaha, NE
Orpheum Theater
September 11
Overland Park, KS
Yardley Hall
September 12
Indianapolis, IN
Murat Theatre
September 13
Detroit, MI
Fisher Theatre
September 14
Syracuse, NY
The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
September 17
Rochester, NY
Kodak Center
September 18
Red Bank, NJ
Count Basie Center For the Arts
September 19
Newark, NJ
New Jersey Performing Arts Center
September 20
Brooklyn, NY
Kings Theatre
September 21
Wallingford, CT
Oakdale Theatre
September 23
Richmond, VA
Carpenter Theatre
September 24
Reading, PA
Santander Performing Arts Center
September 25
Washington, DC
DAR Constitution Hall
September 26
White Plains, NY
Westchester County Center
September 27
Lowell, MA
Lowell Memorial Auditorium
September 28
Baltimore, MD
Lyric Opera House
September 29
Cleveland, OH
Severance Music Center
October 1
Philadelphia, PA
The Met Philadelphia by Highmark
October 2
Columbus, OH
Palace Theatre
October 3
Chicago, IL
Auditorium Theatre
October 4
St. Louis, MO
The Fabulous Fox
October 5
Milwaukee, WI
The Riverside Theater
October 7
Atlanta, GA
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
October 8
Greenville, SC
Peace Center
October 9
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Theatre
October 10
Charlotte, NC
Ovens Auditorium
October 11
Louisville, KY
The Louisville Palace Theatre
October 14
Colorado Springs, CO
Pikes Peak Center
October 15
Denver, CO
The Ellie Caulkins Opera House
October 16
Salt Lake City, UT
The Eccles Theater
October 18
Spokane, WA
First Interstate Center for the Arts
October 19
Seattle, WA
Paramount Theatre
October 21
Riverside, CA
Fox Theater
October 22
Costa Mesa, CA
Segerstrom Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts
October 23
Mesa, AZ
Ikeda Theatre
October 24
San Diego, CA
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October 25
San Francisco, CA
Golden Gate Theatre
October 26
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern

For more information, the full list of tour dates, and to sign up to receive updates through the official newsletter, visit The Witcher in Concert website at www.thewitcher.com/concert.