3.3 million copies sold in 33 days boasts Clair Obscur: Expedition 33!

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has become a critical and financial success! The JRPG-style release from first time developer Sandfall Interactive has sold a whopping 3.3 million copies since the game launched on April 24th 2025, a scant 33 days ago.

Millions of players have found themselves enthralled in the shattered world of Lumiere and taken up the task to travel to the monolith to stop the Paintress from systematically wiping out humans that are of a certain age. These players have parried, dodged and counterattacked across a harsh continent, fighting all sorts of diabolical Nevrons, while many have succeeded, some are still on their perilous journey, but as long as players persist, like the game’s catch phrase goes “Tomorrow Comes”.

The game has also brought together a community of players who share character builds, theorize about the world of Lumiere, cosplay (a lot of Baguettes have been sold as props for impromptu costumes) and fan works. Sandfall Interactive has welcomed these fans with open arms, sharing the game’s soundtrack on streaming platforms so they can enjoy the game’s hauntingly beautiful soundtrack without having to boot the game up, interacting with fans on social media and my favorite form of engagement…the offering of merchandise! Sandfall Interactive has noted that they are hard at work in making a plush doll of Esquie, the game’s loveable NPC and they already have reacted to the market demands in regards to massive demand for the collector’s edition of the game by reissuing the physical goods via an open pre-order campaign in conjunction with Laced Records and Pix’n Love, to which I personally tip my beret to the company.

With a groundswell of support the game is sure to re-enter the zeitgeist at the end of the year when Game of the Year conversations begin. In those days ahead, who knows how many more copies of the game will have been sold.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

