Dunk City Dynasty tips off today on iOS and Android

NetEase Games have had a slam dunk with Marvel Rivals and it seems they’re teaming with another mega property with the launch of their latest mobile title Dunk City Dynasty. The NBA and the NBPA (The players association) have signed off to lend the likeness of the NBA teams and players to this free-to-play 3v3 basketball ball title. This game certainly didn’t come out of nowhere as they’ve already received over 5 million pre-registration, so you’re absolutely going to be able to find players to take on in a game of roundball!

Because of the successful pre-registration campaign, players logging in for the first time can expect a plethora of rewards including the ability to recruit Golden State Warrior Jonathan Kuminga into your roster. The game’s first season is expected to bring in some heavy hitters such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić. Dress them up in their actual uniforms or give these recruitable players a style befitting of your fashion sense!

So with the 2025 NBA Season coming to an end soon, keep the b-ball action going in Dunk City Dynasty, available now on iOS and Android.

Dunk City Dynasty | Official Trailer | Step into the Court!



Perkins in the Paint ft. Kendrick Perkins:



Kendrick Perkins | Perkins in the Paint | Dunk City Dynasty

How Pros Do it ft. Jordan Clarkson:



Jordan Clarkson | How Pros Do It | Dunk City Dynasty

